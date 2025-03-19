Magic Johnson makes his feelings clear about being disillusioned by NBA All-Star weekend due to players' lack of interest

On Monday, Five-time NBA champion and Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke about how he felt that NBA players did not have to go all-out during All-Star Weekend but that they must at least try to play at a decent level.

In recent years, the NBA's All-Star Game has been far less competitive than it was in Johnson's era. Although this year saw players compete harder than in past years, fans and players alike were left confused by the pacing of the event, and the breaks throughout the tournament games.

During an appearance on Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast, Hall of Famer Magic Johnson spoke about the All-Star game. He said that he understood if players didn't give 100% during the All-Star game, but he mentioned that they have to at least give 75% and try to make things competitive. The Lakers legend spoke about how this was the first time in 46 years that he did not watch the complete All-Star weekend.

"I didn't watch the entire weekend," Johnson said. "You don't have to give 100%, but you got to give 80, you got to give 75, make it a game, and make it competitive, and, when guys stopped participating..."

"Michael Jordan was in the slam dunk contest, Dr. J, Dominique Wilkins, Clyde Drexler, Kobe, every guy participated, and so that made everybody tune in, and then made players want to come to the All-Star Weekend," the NBA legend added.

Following Mac McClung's three-peat as Slam Dunk Contest Champion this year, there's been some talk of stars like Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, and Ja Morant participating in the contest next year, which would certainly inject All-Star Weekend with some hype.

"I thought it was good" - Magic Johnson opens up on the Lakers' Luka Doncic acquisition

Of course, while Byron Scott's Fast Break crew had Magic Johnson on the program, they had to discuss the Luka Doncic trade that took place this season. Since the deal, the Lakers have posted a 10-5 record in games where Doncic plays, with the reigning scoring champ averaging 30.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game through March.

The way Magic Johnson sees things, the acquisition of Luka Doncic gives LA star power, once LeBron James retires.

"I thought it was good, in terms of, you have somebody later as a star after LeBron retires. Offensively it's a good team right, it's a team you have to say, 'Okay, man we got two guys we got to try to control and stop' but both of those two guys are great passers so they make the other players better. Where they going to have to improve is on that defensive end."

Johnson went on to explain how in the playoffs everything is different, and with teams able to scheme against the Lakers' defense over a potential seven-game series, he believes the teams' defense may be put to the test. However, over the past 12 games, the Lakers have the eighth-highest defensive rating of any team in the NBA.

