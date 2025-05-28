Magic Johnson moved by special gift from Dawn Staley as he shares heartfelt note: "Keep blessing the world"

NBA legend Magic Johnson received a gift from WNBA legend Dawn Staley. The former Houston Comets All-Star, who coaches the NCAA's South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, gifted Johnson with a package that contained her new book, Uncommon Favor.

Ad

Magic Johnson was honored to receive the book and the other contents in the package and thanked Dawn Staley for the gesture. He also uploaded a video of unboxing the package to share the box's contents.

"Thank you Coach @dawnstaley for gifting me a copy of your new book Uncommon Favor! Congratulations and keep blessing the world 👏🏾," Johnson wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Staley is a five-time WNBA All-Star who played in the league from 1999 to 2006. In her book, she shared her journey to the WNBA and her foray into coaching.

For those looking for a copy of Uncommon Favor, Dawn Staley's book ranges from $25.99-28.99, depending on where one purchases it.

Magic Johnson reunites with "Showtime" Lakers during Memorial Day weekend

Last weekend, Magic Johnson hosted a Memorial Day event with 100 friends. He served food, drinks and cigars and hosted a plethora of activities for his guests to enjoy. Some of those friends in attendance were a few of Johnson's former LA Lakers teammates.

Ad

Norm Nixon, AC Green, Michael Cooper, Kurt Rambis and James Worthy were in attendance for Johnson's special Memorial Day event over the weekend. Johnson was stoked about reuniting with his old friends and posted pictures with his teammates on Instagram.

"Cookie and I enjoyed our Memorial Day Weekend with an old school barbecue - hosting over 100 of our friends for great food, fun, dancing, cards, dominoes and a little Showtime Lakers - Norm Nixon, AC Green, Michael Cooper, Kurt Rambis, and James Worthy," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Ad

The "Showtime" Lakers were the most dominant group in the 1980s, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The duo led the Lakers to five NBA championships, establishing themselves as one of the most impactful duos in league history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More