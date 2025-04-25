Magic Johnson offers heartfelt prayers to the Arenas family after news of son Alijah's gruesome accident

LA Lakers icon Magic Johnson has extended his heartfelt support to the Arenas family after Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah was involved in a car accident in the Los Angeles area. Early Thursday morning, reports emerged regarding Alijah's involvement in a single-vehicle collision in the locale of San Fernando Valley.
Hours after this news broke, Johnson went on X to send his well wishes to the 18-year-old Alijah, who was said to have been taken to a medical facility "in a serious condition":
"Cookie and I are praying for a full recovery for Alijah Arenas following his car crash," Johnson tweeted. "We are also praying for the entire Arenas family, especially his dad Gilbert and mom Laura, during this difficult time."
Tarek Fattal of Sports Illustrated had reported that Alijah — one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2025 — figured in an accident while driving a Tesla Cybertruck. Due to the fire that broke out in this accident, Alijah inhaled "a lot of smoke" and had to be placed in induced coma as part of protocol.
As per another report by Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Police Department stated on Thursday that Alijah "was in stable condition."
The 6-foot-6 Chatsworth High School standout had announced his commitment to the Trojans back in January. He did so in dramatic fashion, getting on a video chat with USC coach Eric Musselman live on his father's online show "Gil's Arena."
In the wake of the accident, Musselman — just like Johnson — tweeted that he was sending his prayers for the well-being of Alijah and the Arenas family in this difficult time.
Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan asks for prayers following accident involving son Alijah
Meanwhile, Alijah's mother Laura Govan went on Instagram with an urgent plea to her followers:
"I NEED ALL YOURE F***EN PRAYERS," Govan wrote in her IG post.
Govan, who split up with Arenas in 2014, has four children with the three-time NBA All-Star: Izela (19), Alijah (18), Hamiley (15), and Aloni (14). The actress and reality TV star has filled her Instagram account with supportive posts for the athletic careers of all four offspring.
