Magic Johnson offers unconditional public apology to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered a public apology to the OKC Thunder after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company were crowned Western Conference champions. The Thunder eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 following a dominant 124-94 win on Wednesday.

Johnson has been monitoring the conference finals after making his picks for the 2025 NBA Finals matchup. He predicted that the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves were winning their respective conferences, but it wasn't the case for the West.

The five-time NBA champ apologized to SGA and the Thunder for doubting them as potential champions this season. He might also need to apologize to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers since they are ahead against the New York Knicks, 3-1.

"I want to apologize to the Oklahoma City Thunder for underestimating them and not thinking they were ready to compete for a Championship," Johnson tweeted.

Magic Johnson also congratulated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the Western Conference Magic Johnson MVP award. SGA becomes the fourth player to win the award, following Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. He averaged 31.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals in five games.

"Congratulations to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the MVP of the Western Conference Finals named after me. What I love about Shai is that he dominates on the court and is humble off the court!" Johnson tweeted.

The Thunder are making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, when Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were still with the team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have a chance to bring the franchise's second NBA championship and first in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking to break NBA MVP curse

Since Steph Curry won his first NBA MVP in 2015, there hasn't been a regular-season MVP who won a championship. Curry fell victim to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, while Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to make the NBA Finals in the years they won MVP.

Antetokounmpo finally won his title in 2021, but Nikola Jokic was the MVP. The same thing happened to Jokic the following year, with the Warriors taking home the championship. Jokic won a ring in 2023, but Joel Embiid was the MVP. He won another MVP last season, but they were eliminated in the second round and the Boston Celtics won the title.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will look to break the current curse on league MVPs when they take on either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Finals.

