Magic Johnson salutes summer yacht vacation buddy Samuel L. Jackson on his 75th birthday

Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson turned 75 on Thursday, with many notable celebrities paying him tribute, including LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Johnson and Jackson are known to be longtime vacation buddies, with their families regularly traveling to Europe for yacht trips.

In July, the five-time champion shared some photos from their Europe vacation, which also included Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. In one picture, the celebrity trio could be seen posing together along with their wives.

Outside of vacationing together, Johnson and Jackson share a passion for sports. Additionally, they have come together for charitable endeavors, including backing the women-led entertainment start-up “Statement Films” earlier this year.

So, Johnson made sure to give his close friend a fitting tribute on his 75th birthday.

“A big happy birthday to my boy, one of my great friends and someone I love, respect and admire @SamuelLJackson! Between our annual Europe vacation and sports, we share the love of so many things and the ability to learn and retain information. Happy birthday to my big bro!” Johnson tweeted.

Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson were once mistaken for “lazy migrants” on vacation

One of Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson’s numerous vacation trips took place in Forte dei Marmi, Italy in 2017. The trip resulted in some perplexing international news headlines.

Following a luxury shopping trip, the two stars relaxed on a public bench. After a while, a hoard of fans gathered and began lining up to take pictures.

“Sam and I chilling out on a bench yesterday in Forte dei Marmi, Italy. The fans started lining up to take pictures with us,” Johnson tweeted.

However, while Johnson was sharing a wholesome moment with his buddy, the images went viral on social media for other reasons. According to The Independent, some Italians mistakenly assumed Johnson and Jackson were “lazy migrants.” This led them to become enraged that they misused government-issued funds.

Little did they know that the photos featured two of the world’s most famous entertainers. However, it didn’t take long for the error in judgment to be pointed out.

