Magic Johnson takes u-turn on Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks' playoff chances against Pacers

Magic Johnson is excited for the 2025 NBA playoffs to start. The LA Lakers legend wrote a series of messages on X (formerly Twitter) about the teams he thought would win in the first round. Johnson said, “Without Lillard, I’m picking the Pacers to win the series.”
The five-time champ walked back on his prediction less than 24 hours after tweeting. Johnson wrote:
“I changed my mind, I think Giannis Antetokounmpo will put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and lead them to victory over the Indiana Pacers!”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Johnson was confident Antetokounmpo would be the best player in the Pacers-Bucks series. Still, the iconic point guard pointed out the need for the Bucks' supporting cast to step up. If Damian Lillard does not play, how Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis will play will be even more crucial.
According to Magic Johnson, Tyrese Haliburton will be the key for the Indiana Pacers. Johnson does not think the Pacers will last long if Haliburton fails to average a triple-double in the series.
Last season, the Pacers and the Bucks met in the first round of the playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo could not play because of a calf injury. Damian Lillard could not finish the series due to an injury as well. Hopefully, the stars from both teams will be healthy, so basketball fans can see the blossoming rivalry at its best.
Fans react to Magic Johnson doing a U-Turn for his Pacers-Bucks prediction
Magic Johnson’s U-Turn for the Pacers-Bucks series promptly earned reactions.
“How you gonna do us like that Magic”
One fan said:
“Nah stay over there old man we coo”
Another fan added:
“Sadly agree, bucks are arguably the worst matchup in the east for the Pacers”
@The_Big_Cricket continued:
“Mad that Hali is a better all-time point guard”
@Bre0nte reacted:
“Bro saw Dame coming back and is tryna switch sides”
Damian Lillard is reportedly off blood-thinning medication, which makes his return to the Milwaukee Bucks lineup likely. The Bucks are going to be tough to beat if they have both Dame Time and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Magic Johnson can already see Milwaukee moving on to the next round.
However, the Pacers own the home-court advantage and Tyrese Haliburton is a proven playoff performer. Pascal Siakam should not be overlooked because he is a postseason veteran and a champion. It will be an interesting series regardless of Johnson’s take.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.