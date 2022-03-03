“Magic’s won championships, Bird’s win championships, LeBron’s won championships, those guys had a toughness” - Seth Greenberg believes Ben Simmons is ‘fragile’

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons and his mentality have been questioned by a lot of folks in the NBA. This is a direct result of how things unfolded in what can only be described as a debacle.

Speaking on ESPN's morning show Get Up, former basketball coach Seth Greenberg pointed out how lacking Simmons is when it comes to his mentality as compared to some of the greats the game has seen. Greenberg said:

"Magic’s won championships, Bird’s win championships, LeBron’s won championships, those guys had a toughness, a pedigree of winning, a fierceness about him. When I think about Ben Simmons, I think fragile. Because if he wasn't fragile, he wouldn't have ran from the challenge that happened in Philadelphia."

Simmons' mental capacity has been a question mark for almost a year after his performances against the Atlanta Hawks in the postseason last year and everything that followed it. He has cited mental health issues as something that is bothering him. However, a change in franchise and a change in scenery by playing with new teammates just might be the best thing that's happened to him.

Can Ben Simmons lead the Nets to a championship this season?

The new big three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons, the Nets now possess an offensive juggernaut that could drop 120 points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition.

The ability of the first two to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going at their choosing.

Bets Stats @betsstats The Brooklyn Nets are a NBA worst 5-19-1 ATS at home The Brooklyn Nets are a NBA worst 5-19-1 ATS at home https://t.co/pr7Nd9in2G

With Kyrie playing, Ben Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense and is not worried about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that is ranked 23rd in defensive rating. But the addition of Simmons, who was arguably the best defensive player in the league last season, also helps.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action.

Team chemistry is also something the big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. While Irving may potentially miss all of the home games, Ben Simmons' return date is yet to be determined, and the Slim Reaper continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury.

Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn Nets.

