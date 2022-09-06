"Magic went and sat out in the middle of the medium, cars is coming by" - 5x NBA champion recalls Magic Johnson's epic meltdown

Magic Johnson is considered by many to be one of the greatest NBA point guards ever. The conductor of the LA Lakers' famous "Showtime" offense. Johnson was known for his playmaking ability and infectious personality.

It wasn't just what Johnson, one of the top playmaking ball handlers that the NBA had ever seen, did on the court that made him so special. He was also a competitor who wanted to lead by example and motivate his teammates.

On a recent episode of the "It's Showtime" podcast, Michael Cooper, Johnson's former teammate, shared a unique story about Magic's time with the Lakers. In the story, Johnson wasn't happy with how the team was playing, even though they were winning.

"We were 5-0," Cooper said. "We're heading to Houston to play an exhibition game, and we had landed. And our games were just a struggle. We were winning, but we're only winning by one or two points, man.

"I'll never forget this. As we got off the plane in Houston Hobby Airport, that bus would pull up, and right past the bus at the baggage claim, there was a aisle out there where traffic was going one way or the other to get around the airport. Magic went and sat out in the middle of the medium.

"Cars is coming by, and he's sitting out there with his bag and stuff like that. I remember going, I said, 'Hey, you alright, man?' He go, 'Coop, man, I can't play this way.' We winning though. He said, 'Coop, this ain't us. This is not us. We're not walked up; we run up."

Michael Cooper shares story about Magic Johnson

LA Lakers legends Magic Johnson, left, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

It's always remarkable when stories are shared about the top players in NBA history. This instance was no different, as Michael Cooper went into depth about a time in which Magic Johnson wasn't pleased with how the team was playing.

StatMuse @statmuse Magic Johnson has a deep resume:



20/7/11

12x All-Star

10x All-NBA

5x Champ

3x FMVP

3x MVP



Greatest PG all-time. Magic Johnson has a deep resume: 20/7/1112x All-Star10x All-NBA5x Champ3x FMVP3x MVPGreatest PG all-time. https://t.co/5PCW2Uqv6w

Magic Johnson was one of the LA Lakers' leaders during their impressive run of success that started in the 1980s. The iconic point guard won five NBA championships and was a major reason the sport of basketball has blossomed into how popular it is today.

Johnson also won the 1979 NCAA championship for Michigan State in an epic showdown with Larry Bird of Indiana State. And he was part of the 1992 Dream Team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein