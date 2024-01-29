“Mahomes will bang bang them”: NBA fans turn in hilarious reactions to James Harden shouting out 49ers

James Harden is giving himself a little time to relax as the LA Clippers are in the midst of a season-long seven-game road trip. After an impressive win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, the former MVP spent his Sunday watching pro football. Harden, a longtime San Francisco 49ers fan, rooted for his team in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions.

Harden was likely stunned when the game unfolded. The Lions, playing on the road, raced to a 24-7 first-half lead. San Francisco opened the matchup like they’ve never been in a playoff game before.

The second half, however, was a different story as 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rallied the team to an impressive come-from-behind 34-31 win. James Harden didn’t hold back his excitement when he posted this on X (formerly Twitter):

“BANG BANG!”

Fans quickly pounced on his reaction:

"Mahomes will bang bang them"

The “bang-bang” reference is a nod to Mike Breen’s iconic catchphrase when a basketball player makes a big shot in a crucial NBA postseason game. Maybe Harden will get a chance to earn that for himself in the coming playoffs.

After an inept first half, James Harden and 49ers fans must be in disbelief at how the third quarter ended. San Francisco’s highly-touted defense, led by their impressive front seven, shut down Detroit’s once-sizzling offense. Purdy drove the offense to 17 third-quarter points to tie the matchup leading into the final 15 minutes of the NFC Championship.

The win allowed the San Francisco 49ers to earn a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII and face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco lost 31-20 four years ago to Patrick Mahomes and co. They will be looking for some payback in the rematch with Harden guaranteed to be rooting for the Bay Area football team.

Fans will be interested to see if James Harden will be clutch in the playoffs the way the 49ers played

James Harden’s arrival in LA has played a major role in the LA Clippers becoming a juggernaut. The Clippers are 27-7 after losing their first five games with “The Beard” in the lineup. On Saturday, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, the Clippers clobbered the Boston Celtics 115-96.

Harden’s success will not be measured in the regular season, though. The former Houston Rockets superstar will be judged by his playoff performance. He has been labeled a “choker” by fans and basketball analysts for repeatedly coming up short in the playoffs.

While playing for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, James Harden played so poorly in Game 6 and 7 in the series that he was ripped on social media. Harden’s disappearing act, which has become a postseason tradition, allowed the Boston Celtics to move to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers’ incredible comeback in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions will inspire him. Maybe it will not be himself but Mike Breen himself will call “bang-bang!” for a clutch shot or two this season for the LA Clippers.

