Major disappointment for Klay Thompson's dad as his hopes dashed after Mavs' move: "Was praying"

On the first full day of free agency, Klay Thompson made his decision on where he'll be continuing his career. While many were pleased with his decision, one person close to him was hoping for a different result.

After news surfaced that Thompson wouldn't be returning to the Golden State Warriors, multiple teams had interest in the sharpshooting guard. Among the teams he had meetings with included to LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers. In the end, Thompson chose Dallas via a $50 million contract via sign-and-trade.

While on Sirius XM's "NBA Radio," Klay Thompson's father was asked about his decision to sign with the Mavericks. He wasn't totally pleased, as he was hoping his son would land with the LA Lakers.

"I'm really disappointed. I was hoping that he would be a Laker," Mychal Thompson said. "It was close. But you know me, I was hoping, I was praying he'd finish his career with the Lakers."

Aside from being based in California, Mychal Thompson had other ties to the Lakers. During his NBA career, the former No. 1 pick spent four-and-a-half years with the franchise. Based on his latest comments, it's evident Mychal was hoping his son would follow in his footsteps.

NBA insider reveals why Klay Thompson chose Dallas Mavericks over LA Lakers

Mychal Thompson almost got his wish, as the LA Lakers were high on his son's list. However, one insider cited some outside factors as to why Klay Thompson chose the Dallas Mavericks instead.

While talking about the move on ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned financial implications as a factor in Thompson's decision to sign with Dallas.

"The idea of playing with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, it made a lot of sense to him," Woj said. "The Lakers were intriguing to Klay Thompson. Obviously his dad played there, he lives in LA, he grew up around it.

But, I think financially certainly, the difference between Texas and California played a part in it."

Similar to the Mavericks, Thompson would have been a great fit for the Lakers as well. They also have a star duo that garners a lot of attention on the offensive end. LA has put an array of shooters around LeBron and Anthony Davis, but none to the degree of Thompson. Having an elite sharpshooter on the perimeter only would have strengthed their two-man game.

While LeBron and AD are an extremely talented duo, the Mavericks offer a player like Thompson more long-term potential. Luka Doncic is just getting ready to enter his prime, and Dallas' window to contend just opened up. Meanwhile, the Lakers have struggled to put together a deep playoff run with their aging stars.

