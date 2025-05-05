Major network ignores Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler Game 7 over racing spectacle due to commitment

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors played Game 7 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. It was nationally televised on TNT, with ABC passing on the opportunity to showcase a do-or-die contest.

According to Sports Media Watch, ABC missed out since the last time the Warriors played a Game 7, it drew nearly 10 million viewers two years ago. It was the best ratings of a first-round game since 1999. The network could have done it again, but it chose to air the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The report called it baffling because ABC's parent company, Disney, recently signed a humongous deal with the NBA, while it's not looking to give F1 its $180 million broadcasting contract. Last year's Miami Grand Prix drew around three million viewers, which is not stronger than any other postseason game.

One of the biggest talking points during the season was the declining ratings of the NBA. It didn't help that LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. Anthony Edwards has the star power for the future, but he's not in the same stratosphere as James and Doncic in terms of popularity.

As for the Golden State Warriors, they provided entertainment after Buddy Hield's 33-point explosion led them to a 103-89 win. Steph Curry struggled in the first two quarters, but came alive in the second half to finish with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors are now set to face Edwards and the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 1 of that series is scheduled for Tuesday at the Target Center in Minnesota.

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler heading into 2nd round showdown with 'Ant-Man'

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler heading into 2nd round showdown with 'Ant-Man' (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the regular season, winning the series 3-1. However, all four games happened before the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. It creates an intriguing matchup since Golden State was significantly better after Butler's arrival.

Minnesota was also a different team after the All-Star break, making a push for the postseason, then shocking the LA Lakers in the first round. Anthony Edwards' confidence has helped the Timberwolves find their identity, with Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels playing exceptional basketball.

It will be an interesting series due to the stories intertwined, like Edwards missing Steph Curry in his legacy eliminations. He has already done it to Kevin Durant last year and LeBron James this year. Butler is also playing against his former team, and the Rudy Gobert vs. Draymond Green beef could be in full effect.

