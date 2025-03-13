"Majority of your existence is tied to LeBron James": Jamie Foxx throws jab after Stephen A. Smith's scathing rant on Lakers superstar 

LeBron James went viral last week after he confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith at courtside during the LA Lakers-New York Knicks matchup at Crypto.com Arena. Smith went on to reveal that the Lakers star had told him off for his comments on Bronny James' performance in the NBA.

On Tuesday's episode of "Gil's Arena," the ESPN personality opened up even more on how he felt about James' choice words for him.

"Rather than confront me courtside, all you had to do was come up to me and say, 'I need to see you after the game,'" Smith said. "You didn't do that s***! You said, 'You're f***ing with my son.' No, I wasn't. I was talking about you!"

Just like the viral clip from last week, Smith's comments on "Gil's Arena" drew heated reactions from fans online. One of these commenters happened to be Grammy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who posted his rebuke of Smith on Instagram:

"Why do you have to have LeBron's name mentioned all the time. when I talk about some of the other NBA players the younger ones the better ones it's confusing... all you do is dog this guy out... make it make sense... the majority of your existence is tied to LeBron..."

Foxx went on to make a "suggestion" for Smith's NBA coverage on ESPN:

"If LeBron and his son are that bad, why do y'all keep talking about him? Just talk about somebody else simple fix."

Jamie Foxx takes a shot at Stephen A. Smith in the wake of the analyst's comments on LeBron and Bronny James. Credit: underdogfantasy/IG

Foxx's comments on Instagram were posted just days after the actor criticized James' naysayers, saying that they would remain unsatisfied even if the Lakers star were to discover "a cure for cancer."

LeBron James offers kind words to ESPN personality: "Nice linking up with you again"

While James appears to have no love lost for Smith at the moment, the NBA's all-time leading scorer recently had a more pleasant exchange with one of Smith's ESPN colleagues.

After the Lakers defeated the LA Clippers 108-102 on March 1, James was interviewed by Scott Van Pelt on "SportsCenter." James went on to post a clip of the interview on his X account.

"Nice linking up with you again @notthefakeSVP! Always a pleasure," he tweeted.

With the Lakers on track to make a trip to the 2025 playoffs, James is bound to cross paths with SVP — and, for that matter, SAS — once again.

