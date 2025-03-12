"Make these critters on here hiding scatter": Suns announcer Eddie Johnson offers a no-nonsense fix to make Elon Musk’s $44 billion empire great

Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson made a plea to billionaire Elon Musk on X on Wednesday. The former NBA player-turned-analyst suggested a radical solution to combat bad-faith actors on the site to the owner of the social media platform.

Johnson recommended that Musk institute new profile requirements that would make it necessary for a person to submit identification like a driver's license or passport as well as additional information about where they live and their place of employment, in order to create an account.

Musk hasn't responded to the suggestions.

"Then let's see if they speak their MIND! MXG - make X Great," he wrote.

Johnson's comments came as a response to Musk addressing recent vandalism towards Tesla vehicles in public.

"Then you would make these critters on here hiding scatter. Do it," Johnson added in a second post.

Johnson believes this would curb the amount of hate Musk's products receive both online and in person.

Musk's purchase of X, formerly known as Twitter, was completed in 2022 after a court forced him to go through with his $44,000,000,000 offer despite his attempts to pull out and terminate the deal.

Suns announcer Eddie Johnson gives his take on the MVP race

Eddie Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward who played 17 NBA seasons and has served as the Phoenix Suns color analyst since 2003 and also co-hosts the "NBA Today" show, discussed the 2025 MVP race on Tuesday on NBA Radio on SiriusXM.

It's largely been a two-man race between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and last year's runner-up, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As the regular season dwindles down, the conversation around the race has heated up, with both candidates having historical seasons and dominant performance after dominant performance.

"I'm not going to be surprised either way," Johnson said.

While he believes the award could go to either of the two players, Johnson said he favors Gilgeous-Alexander's case. This is due to him leading the OKC Thunder to the first seed in the Western Conference by a considerable margin while on pace for over 66 wins.

"You know how I lean towards winning," he said. "I think that should be rewarded."

If the Thunder hold their win percentage (81.5%) they would be one of just 19 teams in NBA history to have won 66 or more games.

Despite being partial to team success, Johnson can't deny Jokic's production and believes what he's doing is just as special.

"The numbers that Jokic is putting up is ridiculous," he said. "You cannot ignore it."

While Jokic has led the Nuggets to a 42-23 record and second place, his personal stats are something out of a video game. The center is averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists, which are top three in the league in each category.

"He's a big dude, and he's still able to go out there every night and give you this kind of energy, which is unique and special," Johnson said. "It's going to go down to the wire."

