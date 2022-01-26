"Make them deal wit you" – Stephen A. Smith on how Russell Westbrook needs to accept his 3-point shooting woes and instead attack the rim

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers' struggles were addressed by analyst Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday.

In a video posted to ESPN’s YouTube channel, Smith talked about how much Westbrook deserves the blame for his team's struggles.

Smith said:

“I believe in Russell Westbrook, I just think he needs to accept the fact that he can’t really shoot. Attack the basket with vigor. They can’t stop you. Make them deal with you! Don’t capitulate to what they say you can’t do and try and prove 'em wrong.”

Stephen A. Smith on Russell Westbrook's blame for Lakers woes

Russell Westbrook and the woes in Los Angeles

Russell Westbrook has been averaging 18.6 points per game, while shooting 43.7% overall and only 29.6% from 3-point range. With such a difference in his accuracy, one can agree with Stephen A. Smith, as Westbrook is obviously more comfortable closer to the rim than he is shooting the ball.

Known for his quick and aggressive basketball, Westbrook needs to get back to focusing on those areas. He excels when driving with speed and confidence. More often than not, when he attacks the rim, he draws a double or triple team. If the Lakers start working with the open man on plays like that, they should start to do better, stops shooting and “makes them deal wit (him).”

When asked about the Lakers' probability for a playoff run, fellow ESPN analyst Keyshawn Jordan said:

“Watching Golden State, and watching Phoenix, unless we get our stuff together, they gon’ be watching it with me.”

On the Lakers' playoff chances, Smith said:

“LeBron gives anybody a shot. The problem is LeBron has shown up by himself.”

The Lakers (23-24), who play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, are eighth in the Western Conference.

LeBron James is averaging 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this season. James is also averaging a career-high 2.8 t3-pointers per game, shooting at a 35.5% accuracy from deep. James is currently on a 17-game streak of scoring 25 points or more.

Can the Lakers return to the top?

Anthony Davis is likely to return from his MCL sprain on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. He has been out for over a month rehabbing the injury, but he averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocks in 27 games.

With Davis returning and James on a hot streak, if Westbrook can focus on his special skills rather than trying to silence a narrative from his fans, the Lakers may have a chance.

Also Read Article Continues below

When Smith said Westbrook might be too much in his own head after hearing so much about his shooting woes. Instead of overcompensating in the area in which he is being scolded, it would benefit the Lakers for Westbrook to focus on what he is good at.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein