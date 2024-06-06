"Make a decision for Anthony Davis"- 'LeBron whisperer' claims Lakers star 'comfortable' with long-term Dan Hurley plan

When the LA Lakers fired Darvin Ham after the team's first-round exit, there were rumors of multiple candidates being considered for the position. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the organization is looking into UConn coach Dan Hurley. In turn, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst highlighted Hurley as a possible hire with Anthony Davis and the future in mind.

Originally, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that former Clippers guard JJ Reddick and Boston Celtics' Sam Cassell were in strong consideration for the head coaching job. There were even developments stating Reddick was the frontrunner for the spot.

Windhorst shared his comments in an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," where he reported that LeBron James advised the organization to prioritize the big picture over his preferences. Considering that James isn't looking forward to playing for an extended time in the league, it was sound advice from the four-time champ.

"That's what LeBron messaged to the Lakers when they discussed this opening," Windhorst said, "he said to them, 'Do not make a decision that's based on me. ... Make a decision for Anthony Davis. Make a decision for the next decade of this organization.' ... This type of hire would follow that. It would be something LeBron would be comfortable with."

Given Hurley's impressive college basketball resume of being a two-time national champion, his credibility for impressive player development also factored into the Lakers' consideration. Additionally, the organization is reportedly in the process of offering a huge long-term contract that could convince Hurley to take the role.

Before Lakers news broke, UConn coach Dan Hurley talked about the possibility of transitioning to the NBA

UConn coach Dan Hurley was speaking on "The Mike Francesa Podcast" on Tuesday and shared his enthusiasm for coaching in the NBA some time in his career.

"I do aspire one day if the right NBA situation were to come along," Hurley said, "I do aspire to really test myself. If the right situation [came along], where an organization wants a tone-setter to come in and instill a culture, young players and an organization that wants to pursue championships [I would be interested].

It remains to be seen if the organization will finalize its decision to hire Dan Hurley. The resume and the competitive mentality are all evident, all that remains is for him to show what he's got on the big stage if he secures the position.