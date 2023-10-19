"Make the f**king playoffs": Patrick Beverley despises Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's top 100 inclusions despite almost teaming with them

ESPN ranked the NBA's top 100 players, and Patrick Beverley wasn't too happy with the list. He isn't criticizing the list because he was snubbed, but because he didn't agree with many rankings. In particular, he expressed his disagreement with Orlando Magic players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's ranks.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were ranked as the league's 30th- and 52nd-best players by ESPN. Banchero is a sophomore who was ranked ahead of bonafide stars like Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr. and numerous more.

The rankings have received backlash from the basketball community with practically no pundit, fan or analyst agreeing with the order. Even several ESPN analysts have publicly disagreed with their own company's list.

Patrick Beverley jokingly asked "Who?" when he was told that Franz Wagner was ranked 52nd. He was stunned to hear that players who haven't done anything meaningful in the NBA are ranked so high over established stars.

"Who? The guy from Orlando? I do not agree with that. … If you've got two people out of the top 100 on your team, Orlando Magic, you should be winning games," Beverley said. "If you have two people who are in the top 50, you should make the f***ing playoffs. Why are you so bad? If everybody is nice, why are you so bad?"

The Orlando Magic have the potential to prove Patrick Beverley right. According to some sportsbooks, Franz Wagner has the sixth-highest odds of winning the 2024 Most Improved Player award with Paolo Banchero not far behind. Banchero was named Rookie of the Year last year and was the first No. 1 pick to win the award since Ben Simmons did so in 2017-18.

The Magic also have the services of Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz's older brother, Moritz Wagner. They acquired Joe Ingles earlier this summer, and his veteran leadership and mentorship will certainly help the young squad.

Orlando improved from 22-60 in 2021-22 to 34-48 last season, finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference last year. The Magic are expected to make a push for the play-in tournament this year. They are 2-1 in the preseason.

Patrick Beverley loves the NBA's new In-Season Tournament

Patrick Beverley with the Philadelphia 76ers

Patrick Beverley talked about the new In-Season Tournament on his podcast, and his excitement was evident. He thanked the NBA for the idea and predicted the tournament will be a massive success. He believes the tournament will provide an incentive for young players to work hard during the dull patches of the regular season.

"Winner is everybody on the team takes a mil," Beverley said. "I love the In-Season Tournament. NBA, thank you for making this sh*t competitive year-round. I love it. I love everything about it.

"You gotta think, if you're one of those players that you want to get an extension, you play well in the In-Season Tournament, like, it's two-for-one. The In-Season Tournament is going to be a vibe."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discussed the In-Season Tournament on ESPN's "First Take." He compared the idea to European soccer where clubs play for multiple trophies while keeping their eye on the big one.

During a lengthy 82-game season, teams tend to not prioritize many games as contending franchises are constantly planning for the playoffs in April. As a result, games in November and December don't generate as much hype as the league wants, so the new tournament could be the perfect solution.