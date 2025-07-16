"Make it past the second round": NBA fans annoyed at Donovan Mitchell for subtle brag about fiancée Coco Jones

Just days after announcing his engagement, Donovan Mitchell bragged about his fiancée, Coco Jones, on social media. His post received criticism regarding Mitchell’s professional career.

The social media thread began when X user @AESTRONOMIES shared an opinion about Jones’ beauty, writing:

“Coco Jones has one of the craziest face cards I have ever seen."

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard backed the claim with a simple response:

“I swear.”

Mitchell’s social media activity received backlash from fans:

Jud£ @OluwaJud3 LINK How did you engage her?? You literally have no rings 🤷‍♂️

🌨️ @NotLikeRuss LINK Yea u just earned urself a new hater

Russ' TD ⚡ @RussFcb LINK “Oooh look at me I’m Donovan Mitchell. I just made 2 of the sickest layups you’ll ever see in your life, dropped 43, and I’m going home to Coco Jones” Man just Sybau

Pfaadt Is Better @PfaadtIsBetter LINK make it past the second round

OfficialDakSupporter @native_ace LINK I hope you get traded to Portland and never make it out the first round again

🗑️ @BandicootTrash_ LINK I swear i hate you

Donovan Mitchell shared the news of his engagement to the singer on Instagram last week. His post featured a touching video of the proposal along with a photo capturing the special moment.

Donovan Mitchell reacts to viral Summer League dunk

Donovan Mitchell is known for entertaining the basketball world with his high-flying dunks, long-distance shots and flashy assists. But Mitchell found himself on the spectator side of a viral moment during the NBA Summer League.

During the July 14 Summer League clash between the Pacers and the Bulls, Indiana forward Johnny Furphy stole the spotlight by throwing down a poster dunk over Noa Essengue.

Among those who took notice was Donovan Mitchell, who chimed in on X by quote-retweeting Bleacher Report’s post.

“Naaa this looks crazy,” Mitchell wrote with a laughing emoji.

Despite being on the wrong end of the highlight, Essengue had the last laugh. He finished the game with 21 points and helped the Bulls to a 114-105 victory.

As for Mitchell’s Cavaliers, they opened their Summer League campaign with a narrow 116-115 loss to the Pacers on July 10 but bounced back strong with convincing wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on July 12 and 13, respectively.

The Cavaliers will play their final game before the Summer League playoffs on July 16, going up against the undefeated Sacramento Kings.

