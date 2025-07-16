  • home icon
  "Make it past the second round": NBA fans annoyed at Donovan Mitchell for subtle brag about fiancée Coco Jones

"Make it past the second round": NBA fans annoyed at Donovan Mitchell for subtle brag about fiancée Coco Jones

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 16, 2025 06:45 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

Just days after announcing his engagement, Donovan Mitchell bragged about his fiancée, Coco Jones, on social media. His post received criticism regarding Mitchell’s professional career.

The social media thread began when X user @AESTRONOMIES shared an opinion about Jones’ beauty, writing:

“Coco Jones has one of the craziest face cards I have ever seen."

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard backed the claim with a simple response:

“I swear.”
Mitchell’s social media activity received backlash from fans:

Donovan Mitchell shared the news of his engagement to the singer on Instagram last week. His post featured a touching video of the proposal along with a photo capturing the special moment.

Donovan Mitchell reacts to viral Summer League dunk

Donovan Mitchell is known for entertaining the basketball world with his high-flying dunks, long-distance shots and flashy assists. But Mitchell found himself on the spectator side of a viral moment during the NBA Summer League.

During the July 14 Summer League clash between the Pacers and the Bulls, Indiana forward Johnny Furphy stole the spotlight by throwing down a poster dunk over Noa Essengue.

Among those who took notice was Donovan Mitchell, who chimed in on X by quote-retweeting Bleacher Report’s post.

“Naaa this looks crazy,” Mitchell wrote with a laughing emoji.
Despite being on the wrong end of the highlight, Essengue had the last laugh. He finished the game with 21 points and helped the Bulls to a 114-105 victory.

As for Mitchell’s Cavaliers, they opened their Summer League campaign with a narrow 116-115 loss to the Pacers on July 10 but bounced back strong with convincing wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on July 12 and 13, respectively.

The Cavaliers will play their final game before the Summer League playoffs on July 16, going up against the undefeated Sacramento Kings.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

