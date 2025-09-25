  • home icon
  "Make them regret" - Mark Williams rings warning bells for Hornets after trading him twice in 4 months

"Make them regret" - Mark Williams rings warning bells for Hornets after trading him twice in 4 months

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 25, 2025 06:20 GMT
Mark Williams rings warning bells for Hornets after trading him twice in 4 months. (Photo: IMAGN)
Mark Williams rings warning bells for Hornets after trading him twice in 4 months. (Photo: IMAGN)

Phoenix Suns big man Mark Williams can't wait to face his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, in the upcoming NBA season. The Hornets traded Williams twice in four months, including a rescinded deal with the LA Lakers in February. He played the rest of the regular season in Charlotte before getting traded to Phoenix in June.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday's media day, Williams was asked about his first season with the Suns and his intentions to make the Hornets regret their decision. He acknowledged that his former team believed in him at first, but the failed trade to the Lakers meant it was the end for him there.

"Just to be where you're wanted is always great," Williams said, according to Duane Rankin of AZ Central. "To be here is exciting. Charlotte was ultimately where I was drafted to. There was a belief in me at some point, but once you trade me the first time, it was only a matter of time before I was gone, so I knew that was coming. I just intend to make them regret that decision every time I'm on the court."
Mark Williams will have to wait longer before getting his revenge on the Charlotte Hornets. The Phoenix Suns are scheduled to face the Hornets twice this season, with the first one on March 8 at the PHX Arena. He returns to the Queen City on April 2.

The Hornets drafted Williams 15th overall in 2022, establishing himself as a starter with two months left in his rookie season. He had high hopes for his sophomore season, but he was limited to just 19 games because of a back injury.

Williams had another injury-plagued campaign last season, playing in just 44 games. He was having problems with his foot, but he still managed to average 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Mark Williams was traded to the LA Lakers at the deadline

Mark Williams was traded to the LA Lakers at the deadline. (Photo: IMAGN)
Mark Williams was traded to the LA Lakers at the deadline. (Photo: IMAGN)

On Feb. 6, the LA Lakers appeared to have found Luka Doncic's longtime lob threat partner after acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers parted ways with Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected first-round pick and a first-round pick swap.

However, the Lakers would rescind the trade two days later, citing Williams' medical as a problem. The center returned to the Hornets to finish the season. He would get traded to the Phoenix Suns on June 30 in exchange for Vasilije Micic, the draft rights to Liam McNeeley and a 2029 first-round pick.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

