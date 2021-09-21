"Make sure y'all vote for him" - LeBron James asks fans to support former teammate Iman Shumpert on Dancing With The Stars

LeBron James took to social media website Twitter to endorse his former teammate Iman Shumpert's campaign on the reality dance television show 'Dancing with the Stars'.

LeBron James and Iman Shumpert were teammates when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship. Shumpert last played for the Brooklyn Nets, but is unlikely to return to playing basketball in the NBA.

Shumpert is one of the guests on 'Dancing with the Stars' this year. Considering his recent performance, he could go a long way in the competition. Here's what LeBron James tweeted regarding his former teammate:

LeBron James and the LA Lakers gear up for a title challenge

The LA Lakers had a busy offseason, bringing in the likes of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. They have a bunch of veterans in their roster now, and have the oldest squad in the NBA. But it is safe to say that the LA Lakers have gone all out in their quest to win a ring while LeBron James is on the roster.

James, 36, is entering the 19th year of his NBA career, but has barely shown any signs of regression. He has dealt with a few injuries since joining the LA Lakers, but his on-court displays have been phenomenal as ever. James averaged 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds per game for the Lakers last season, and could only come back stronger in the upcoming campaign.

LeBron James is also aware of the fact that he is not the best player in the NBA at the moment (at least unanimously). So he will need significant help from his teammates if he is to win his fifth NBA championship. The Purple and Gold have been proactive in providing the 'King' with help, with the trades for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook evidence in that regard.

The Lakers have a stacked roster that can easily match up with the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks'. They could face a significant threat from their neighbors, the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. But they should be able to come out of the West and set up a potential showdown with one of the Eastern Conference heavyweights.

They certainly have the personnel to do it, as James, Davis and Westbrook are arguably the best trio in the league.

