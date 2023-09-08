“'Make things more difficult for them”: Steve Kerr braces for very physical showdown with power-packed Germany at the FIBA World Cup semis

Steve Kerr knows how tough Germany is, particularly with the way Team USA’s opponents have been playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Die Mannschaft remains the only unbeaten squad in the tournament for a good reason.

On Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, the Americans and the Germans will battle for a finals slot. Kerr had this to say about the exciting match (via Joe Viray):

“Germany's got more power inside, so when you switch they're gonna throw the ball in and try to post you up and score down there, so we're aware of that.

"We're going to have to be very physical and very active defensively, and we've just got to make things more difficult for them than we did the last time we played them.”

Germany and Team USA recently met in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi five days before the FIBA World Cup commenced. The Americans were on their heels almost the entire game. They needed an 18-0 blast down the stretch to get a 99-91 victory.

Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and Mikal Bridges played crucial roles in that win. They will have to step up big yet again versus the Germans.

Germany doesn’t have the kind of bruising physicality displayed by Lithuania, the only team to beat the USA in the tournament. Still, coach Gordie Herbert’s unit has long and rangy players who can cause trouble for the Americans.

Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Daniel Theis and Isaac Bonga have made their impact with their versatility and experience against NBA players. They will be unfazed by what the Americans can throw at them.

Keeping Dennis Schroder in check will be a top priority for Steve Kerr’s team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Germany’s unbeaten run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup was challenged in the quarterfinals against Latvia. The Latvians’ rugged defense on Denni Schroder was part of the reason why the Toronto Raptors guard struggled.

Schroder finished the game with nine points on 4-26 shooting. Latvia also limited his playmaking impact, forcing him to just four assists in 30 minutes.

Steve Kerr’s team has many advantages over Germany. Perhaps its greatest edge is its plethora of guards and wingmen who can make life difficult for the German captain. If Team USA can replicate what Latvia did on defense against Schroder, they could book a return to the FIBA World Cup Finals for the first time since 2014.

The Americans crushed Italy 100-63 after their loss to Lithuania. They can come up with something better against Germany in the semis.