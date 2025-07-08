"Makes me laugh seeing a villain act like a victim": Malik Beasley’s ex-wife Montana Yao takes thinly-veiled shot at him amid gambling investigation

Malik Beasley’s ex-wife, Montana Yao, took a thinly veiled shot at the NBA guard amid his legal troubles. It was reported in June that the FBI had launched a wire fraud investigation of Beasley related to gambling and prop bets. Since reports about the investigation emerged, he has been subjected to much criticism on social media.

Malik Beasley’s ex-wife, Montana Yao, uploaded a series of Instagram stories that seem to be in response to his latest post on the platform. Beasley uploaded photographs of himself on Instagram on Monday.

“The way im rewarded… well that’s Gods decision," Beasley captioned the post.

Shortly after, Montana Yao took a shot at him by posting a message on her Instagram story that has since been deleted.

“It always makes me laugh seeing a villain act like a victim 😂,” Yao wrote. “

"God don’t reward mean-hearted, scamming, fake, deceitful, malicious, selfish, con artists, cruel, lying, stealing, using, a** Mfs 😂 I’ll tell you that much. Man I could keep going on that list but lemme stop 😩.”

Montana Yao takes a shot at ex-husband Malik Beasley (Credits: @montanayao)

Yao’s message seems to be about Malik Beasley’s Instagram caption. The couple met in 2018 and got married two years later in 2020. After five years together, Beasley and Yao went their separate ways in March.

How Larsa Pippen almost became the reason for Malik Beasley and Montana Yao’s divorce

They were divorced in March 2025, but Beasley and Montana Yao were already headed in that direction shortly after the start of their relationship. She filed for divorce in December 2020 after Beasley was spotted cozying up to Larsa Pippen.

Images of Pippen and Beasley began circulating on social media, leading to Yao’s first attempt at separation. She claimed that the pictures caught her off guard. The NBA guard wrote a public apology to Yao, and the pair reconciled in 2021.

After four years of marriage, Yao filed for divorce on March 4, a day before the couple’s fifth anniversary.

As Beasley enters free agency, he is navigating a difficult period in his life. Along with the gambling investigation and divorce, he is also dealing with financial problems.

Beasley’s landlord in Detroit sued him twice, leading to a part of his paycheck from the Detroit Pistons being seized, as reported by The Detroit News.

