"Makes my life easy" - Luka Doncic seemingly takes shots at Jason Kidd after striking claim about Lakers JJ Redick 

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is adjusting to life in LA quickly, and coach JJ Redick has seemingly contributed to it, at least on the court. Redick, Doncic's former teammate in Dallas, has coached him to 10 wins in 15 games, including a seven-game winning streak.

Doncic has averaged 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in his young Lakers career, shooting 40.0%, including 33.6% from 3. It took a while for him to adjust to a new team after a shocking trade he didn't see coming.

However, rookie coach Redick's Xs and Os have catered to Doncic's strengths, and the 26-year-old superstar attested to that after Monday's 125-109 home win over the Spurs. It may have also felt like a shot at his former coach, Jason Kidd, to many who have already compared Doncic's tenure in Dallas to LA.

"Makes my life easier," Doncic said about Redick (2:38). "Those actions that he put ... There was one ATO (after timeout) today, where we ran it twice and we just scored on alley-oops, so that explains JJ's mind. The way he sees basketball, it's amazing."

JJ Redick has mostly kept Luka Doncic on the ball, allowing him to run the offense at his pace. The play calling was also used to fit Doncic's style, which is more traditional pick and rolls and mismatch hunting. On Monday, Redick preferred organized offensive playcalling more than freelance behind Doncic's improved chemistry with his teammates, and LA generated 34 assists on 44 made shots. The Lakers were 19 of 48 from 3-point range.

Luka Doncic recorded 14 assists, committing just three turnovers. He added 21 points and nine rebounds.

