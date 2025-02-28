"Makes sense now" - Ice Cube's son takes cheeky dig at Charles Barkley's Lakers hate citing HOFer’s voided trade to LA in 1992

Charles Barkley narrated a never-before-heard story in his podcast, The Steam Room With EJ and Chuck, on Thursday. Sir Charles revealed that the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the LA Lakers in 1992 before Philly pulled out of the deal. Barkley, who admitted getting “blasted” after the news came out, was so mad that the deal did not go through.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube, promptly reacted to the viral clip on X (formerly Twitter):

“It all makes sense now.”

Jackson, also known as OMG in the entertainment world, took a shot at Barkley for the Hall of Famer’s seeming bias against the Lakers. Ahead of the Lakers-Timberwolves game on Thursday, Barkley opined:

"I think they're solid. I don't think they're a contender. ... Listen, man, they were awful to start the season—they've been awful for the last two or three years, in fairness. Luka is an upgrade, but I still don't think they are on the same level as the [Denver] Nuggets."

The Lakers are 3-2 in the Doncic era before Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Easily their most impressive win since the Slovenian’s arrival from Dallas was against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. LA’s 123-100 victory was his first in six regular season games against Nikola Jokic and Co.

Charles Barkley is convinced that should the two teams meet in the playoffs, the Nuggets would prevail despite Doncic in the lineup.

Fans react to Charles Barkley’s failed trade to the LA Lakers in 1992

Charles Barkley is arguably the most popular NBA analyst today. It did not take long for many to react to his never-before-heard failed trade to the LA Lakers.

Fans promptly commented about one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history:

“Explains his dislike for the lakers. Jealousy!

One fan said:

“I mean he should hate the Sixers then? Not the lakers lmao”

Another fan added:

“Now we know why he hates Lakers LOL”

@mintsniper continued:

“Wow, that would have been a good one

“Could have gotten a ring”

@thaofficialkat wondered:

“How can u get untraded”

Charles Barkley did not reveal the reason the Philadelphia 76ers pulled out of the trade that would have made him become a Laker. Philly eventually sent him to Phoenix, where he led the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals but lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Barkley built an impressive resume following his trade to Phoenix. Still, fans can’t help but blast him for his seeming hate of the Lakers after he failed to join the team over three decades ago.

