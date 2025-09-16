  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "Makes us legit title contenders": Lakers fans hyped as franchise takes massive step to trade for $109,000,002 NBA champion

"Makes us legit title contenders": Lakers fans hyped as franchise takes massive step to trade for $109,000,002 NBA champion

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 16, 2025 04:16 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
"Makes us legit title contenders": Lakers fans hyped as franchise takes massive step to trade for $109,000,002 Andrew Wiggins. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers have reportedly reopened discussions with the Miami Heat to trade for Andrew Wiggins, who is on a four-year, $109,000,002 contract. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, talks between the Lakers and Heat have gained momentum as both teams are eager to finalize their roster shakeups ahead of training camp.

Ad

The Heat are reportedly seeking a future first-round pick in the Wiggins deal. The Lakers, meanwhile, have the assets to potentially land the former NBA champion, who is expected to fit perfectly alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Social media was abuzz on Monday evening as Lakers fans expressed excitement about the possibility of acquiring Wiggins in a blockbuster trade. Many supporters shared candid reactions and debated how Wiggins’ addition could instantly make the team a title contender.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Landing Andrew Wiggins makes us legit title contenders. Give up the 1st and overpay a bit if needed," a fan said.
Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another fan wrote:

Ad

A user commented:

Ad

Commented another:

Ad

Three-team trade proposal that sends Andrew Wiggins to Lakers

As rumors around Andrew Wiggins' trade continue to gain momentum, fans and pundits have been proposing ideas that might help the Lakers land the former Golden State Warriors star. Recently, NBA insider Eric Pincus proposed a blockbuster three-team deal that could help the Lakers secure Wiggins' services.

The deal involves the Lakers, Heat and Brooklyn Nets, and would also bring an end to Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht's tenure with the Purple and Gold. According to Pincus' proposal, the Lakers would receive Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Drew Timme (from Nets). The Heat would receive Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and a $10 million trade exception.

Ad

The Brooklyn Nets, as the third team in the deal, would receive Maxi Kleber, a 2026 protected Brooklyn second-rounder (via the Heat), $4.6 million (from the Nets) and $2 million (from the Lakers).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications