The LA Lakers have reportedly reopened discussions with the Miami Heat to trade for Andrew Wiggins, who is on a four-year, $109,000,002 contract. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, talks between the Lakers and Heat have gained momentum as both teams are eager to finalize their roster shakeups ahead of training camp.The Heat are reportedly seeking a future first-round pick in the Wiggins deal. The Lakers, meanwhile, have the assets to potentially land the former NBA champion, who is expected to fit perfectly alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

The Heat and Lakers have reopened discussions on a potential Andrew Wiggins trade ahead of training camp. Los Angeles is very open to moving former first-round pick Dalton Knecht alongside necessary expiring salary. Miami wants a future first-round pick attached in the package.

Social media was abuzz on Monday evening as Lakers fans expressed excitement about the possibility of acquiring Wiggins in a blockbuster trade. Many supporters shared candid reactions and debated how Wiggins' addition could instantly make the team a title contender.

"Landing Andrew Wiggins makes us legit title contenders. Give up the 1st and overpay a bit if needed," a fan said.

Another said: "He'll be guarded by the 4th best defender every night with 3 great playmakers around him . This has a less than 10% chance to fail Andrew Wiggins being your 4th option is a great team and he'll have the legs to chase around the best players every night"

A fan wrote: "make it happen already stop teasing"

Another fan wrote: "Make it happen Rob DK Gabe and a 2nd"

A user commented: "This needs to happen asap. Wiggins is 100% the missing piece."

Commented another: "would be a great addition for LA"

Three-team trade proposal that sends Andrew Wiggins to Lakers

As rumors around Andrew Wiggins' trade continue to gain momentum, fans and pundits have been proposing ideas that might help the Lakers land the former Golden State Warriors star. Recently, NBA insider Eric Pincus proposed a blockbuster three-team deal that could help the Lakers secure Wiggins' services.

The deal involves the Lakers, Heat and Brooklyn Nets, and would also bring an end to Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht's tenure with the Purple and Gold. According to Pincus' proposal, the Lakers would receive Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Drew Timme (from Nets). The Heat would receive Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and a $10 million trade exception.

The Brooklyn Nets, as the third team in the deal, would receive Maxi Kleber, a 2026 protected Brooklyn second-rounder (via the Heat), $4.6 million (from the Nets) and $2 million (from the Lakers).