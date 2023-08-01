"Making room for Shannon Sharpe" - ESPN firing Mark Jackson leaves NBA fans stunned

Mark Jackson has been the latest media personality to be laid off by ESPN. While his long-time broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy had been laid off last month, Jackson seemingly survived the network's changes. That is no longer the case, according to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, who reported:

"Mark Jackson is out at ESPN, The Post has learned. Jackson joins Jeff Van Gundy in being laid off by ESPN after the two had been Mike Breen’s co-analysts on the NBA Finals. They are expected to be replaced by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers."

Fans took to Twitter to comment on Jackson's firing. @HappyUofMfan speculated that the network could be clearing space for former UNDISPUTED host Shannon Sharpe, who left Fox Sports last month, stating:

"Making room for Shannon Sharpe"

@komandorivanov was not thrilled with the addition of Doc Rivers:

"Can't stand Doc Rivers voice, it was bad enough we had to listen to Perk. Jackson, Van Gundy, and Burke are great"

@LosPollosTV discussed the impact the move will have on the NBA Finals:

"The Finals will never be the same again… smh"

@DoctorEthereum shared their disappoint in the move:

"Wow what an L. ESPN been taking some major Ls. Mark Jackson… just know we all love you fam. On to bigger and better things."

@ItsNotSeinfield speculated that Jackson could be headed to TNT:

"Tnt about to be lit this year."

@fuccwick is not looking forward to the new broadcast crew:

"No one tryna listen to Doc and Doris burke talk ball"

@JerichoXVI felt that the writing was on the wall with the firing of Van Gundy:

"I can't say I'm surprised because they announced their new big 3 for the upcoming season. I knew it was a bad sign for Mark. First JVG and now Mark, I still prefer those two with Breen, but we didn't get a vote. Hands down, man down. Momma, there goes that man."

How did Mark Jackson perform in his NBA career?

Mark Jackson spent 17 seasons in the NBA, suiting up for seven different teams. He averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field, 33.2% from three-point range and 77.0% from the free-throw line.

Jackson was selected to one All-Star Team, was named 1988 Rookie of the Year and won the 1997 assists title. He retired second all-time in assists and currently ranks sixth.

