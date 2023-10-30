“Making someone look completely silly”: Stephen A. Smith in awe of Steph Curry’s ridiculous crossover against Dillon Brooks

Steph Curry's spectacular performance Sunday not only featured the play of the day but also showcased his extraordinary talent and skill. What truly stood out, however, was his reaction to leaving Dillon Brooks trailing behind, making this moment even more remarkable.

The Golden State Warriors' 106-95 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday was highlighted by Steph Curry's nasty crossover against the infamous Dillon Brooks. Curry left Brooks in a humbling moment with a dazzling move that sent Brooks flying like a spring-loaded rocket and then hitting a 3-pointer to almost seal the game for the Warriors.

The play got some praise from NBA analyst Stephen A Smith. He was in awe of Steph Curry's performance, especially the moment when Curry sent Brooks flying. Smith described the crossover on Brooks as:

"You talk about making someone look completely silly and foolish."

When asked about the Dillon Brooks moment after the game, Curry said:

“We know what he’s about and his reputation, I don’t get caught up in that. I just play basketball. So, you obviously let the game do the talking. … There’s a lot of history with him particularly. At the end of the day, you just hoop.”

Steph led the way for the Warriors with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Jalen Green was the highest-scoring player for the Rockets with 21 points, and nine rebounds.

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets' start to the NBA season so far

Steph Curry and Co. have started the new season in great fashion. After acquiring Chris Paul in the offseason, there were many doubts on how the Warriors starting 5 would line up. But the Warriors seemed to have put those doubts away already with a strong start to the season.

Curry did not take time to get started in the new season. The former league MVP already looks set to put up some great numbers this season. In the first three games, Golden State has 2 wins. Its only loss came against the Phoenix Suns on the opening night.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have had a very rocky start to the new season. So far, they have lost all their three games. They came close to winning in their second game against the San Antonio Spurs, but the Spurs ultimately won 126-122 in overtime.