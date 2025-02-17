"Making sure he don’t get traded again" - Lakers fans ride on Dalton Knecht hype train after electrifying All-Star debut in LeBron James' absence

Dalton Knecht continues to leave a strong impression on the LA Lakers' fanbase after an electrifying NBA All-Star debut against Shaq's OGs. He was the only player representing the franchise on the weekend after LeBron James, who was supposed to play against Knecht, pulled out last minute, citing ankle and foot injuries.

Knecht was the best player on the floor for Candace's Rising Stars, dropping a team-high eight points and two rebounds on 3 of 6 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3. Knecht matched Jaylen Brown and Steph Curry's point totals and trailed Damian Lillard by one. Before Lillard took over and knocked three 3s, Knecht was arguably the best player on the floor. Here's one of his major highlights:

Expand Tweet

Knecht's massive display had the Lakers fans hyped. One X user cited that Knecht played well because he didn't want to get traded again after nearly being shipped to Charlotte for Mark Williams. The deal eventually got rescinded after Williams failed his physical.

"making sure he don’t get traded again," one X user wrote about Knecht.

Another added:

"Rob really traded an injury prone center for an All Star, a pick, and a swap"

"So glad he’s back," one fan said.

One fan mocked the Hornets with this tweet:

Expand Tweet

One fan said:

"Dalton Knecht is the best player on the court with all these All-Star"

