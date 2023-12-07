Malcolm Brogdon injury: What happened to reigning 6MOTY during Trail Blazers-Warriors?

On Wednesday, Malcolm Brogdon got ruled out of the Portland Trail Blazers-Golden State Warriors game. Brogodon injured his right knee. He played the first half but returned scoreless after 12 minutes of action. Brogdon missed all his three field goal attempts. He had two assists and a rebound.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has endured another injury-riddled season. Brogdon has missed five games already. That number could increase after his latest setback. Brogdon joins a lengthy injury report for the rebuilding Blazers, including starters Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant. Backup center Robert Williams III is out for the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 13th in the Western Conference with a 6-13 record. Brogdon's absence could hurt the team's prospects of stringing a positive run together. He was in tremendous form over his last few games, dropping three 20-point outings in five appearances.

Malcolm Brogdon's exit due to injury allows Warriors to fight back

Malcolm Brogdon and the Portland Trail Blazers got off to a hot start against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. They held an 11-point lead in the first half and are yet to trail. But the second half has been different. The Warriors have crawled back after Brogdon's unforeseen exit.

The Dubs trimmed Portland's lead to one point late in the third. With the way the Trail Blazers operated with Brogdon on the floor, despite his off night, they seemed poised to cause an upset and return to winning ways.

Brogdon's elite offensive talent helps Portland stretch the opposition's defense, creating lanes for slashes like Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. The Warriors have been struggling, too, so this was an ideal game for Portland to record a solid win.

All is not lost yet, as the Trail Blazers are still in the lead. They have regained a six-point advantage with under a minute left. It's an impressive run regardless of the result considering how depleted the Trail Blazers are.

They are missing their veterans Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant, leaving the burden on their young core's shoulders. Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson to complete the improbable task.