Malik Beasley comes under investigation due to gambling allegations: Report

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is under investigation by federal authorities for alleged gambling on NBA games and prop bets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday. The allegations go back to the 2023-24 season when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, Beasley was investigated after at least one prominent U.S. sportsbook detected unusual betting patterns on his statistics in January 2024. Notably, during the game between the Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers on January 31, 2024.

It was discovered that the odds on Beasley recording fewer than 2.5 rebounds shifted significantly before the game due to heavy betting action. Beasley finished the game with six rebounds.

His attorney, Steve Haney, emphasized that his client has not been charged with any wrongdoing. He said:

"An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything."

Malik Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists during the regular season. He averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Pistons during the postseason.

Malik Beasley's new contract with Pistons reportedly put on hold following gambling investigation

Malik Beasley was reportedly in talks with the Pistons on a new contract. However, due to his reported ongoing gambling investigation, that has been put on hold.

ESPN's Shams Charania made this known on X on Sunday:

"Beasley and the Pistons were in serious talks on a new three-year, $42 million contract to bring the free agent sharpshooter back to Detroit, but now talks are on pause, sources said."

The Pistons confirmed on Sunday that they're aware of the investigation.

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) fires up the crowd in the first half against the New York Knicks during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. - Source: Imagn

If Beasley is found guilty in the investigation, he will potentially join former player Jontay Porter, who was banned by the league. Porter was found to have disclosed confidential information to sports bettors.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was also investigated by federal authorities earlier this year for his role in unusual betting patterns in March 2023 during a game.

