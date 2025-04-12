Malik Beasley doesn’t care about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s goofiness after unexpected dust up

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley used to share the court on the Milwaukee Bucks together, but there was little doubt that things are still okay between them now after they traded words with each other during last night's Bucks-Detroit Pistons game.

Beasley proceeded to X to complain about his disgust with Giannis Antetokounmpo's actions during their game on Friday. During the game, the Bucks forward towered over Beasley as he remained on the ground after blocking his shot, taunting his former teammate. The Pistons guard did not appreciate what Antetokounmpo did and pushed the Bucks superstar back as he got up.

Malik Beasley took to Twitter early Saturday morning to say he's not a fan of how Antetokounmpo conducts himself because he thinks he might have a tendency to take jokes too far.

But Beasley might have let the cat out of the bag when he said that players league-wide are tired of the bad attitude Antetokounmpo displays.

Beasley played for the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo last season and had one of his best shooting campaigns in career alongside the two time MVP. This season, he is a key component on a Detroit Pistons team hopes of creating a stir during the playoffs. Nevertheless, last evening might prove to be a glimpse into how players around the league view Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has faced criticism for his attitude from NBA veterans

Malik Beasley is not the first to call out Giannis Antetokounmpo's behavior throughout his career. During his peak, taking back-to-back MVP honors in 2019 and 2020, Jayson Tatum, James Harden and retired NBA veteran Ryan Hollins all had a problem with Antetokounmpo's style of play and demeanor.

"I wish I could just run, just dunk," said Harden when comparing himself to Antetokounmpo. "Like, that takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball or how to have skill."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, isn't sorry when it comes to how he approaches life and the way he goes about his business on the floor. However, episodes like the one he had on Friday night at the expense of Beasley is an example of why he is labeled as one of the more immature players in the game, even as one of its brightest stars.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons face off for the last time in the regular season on Sunday. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the chance to sweep the season series from Malik Beasley and the Pistons. The contest might get chippy again as each side wants to finish off their season on a win against a division opponent.

