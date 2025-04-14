Malik Beasley drops 5-word reaction to Anthony Edwards' seemingly desperate effort to break Pistons star's 3-pt record

Anthony Edwards became the 3-point leader of the 2024-25 season on Sunday. The Minnesota Timberwolves went up against the Utah Jazz when Edwards took the helm. However, it seemed like Ant-Man was desperate to become the 3-point leader this season.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Jazz, Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley led the league in most 3-point shots made this season with a total of 319. Anthony Edwards was only seven threes away from breaking the record. Given that Utah was Minnesota's final opponent of the regular season, Sunday was the only opportunity for Edwards to break the record.

A video of Edwards showing enthusiasm in breaking Beasley's record went viral on social media. Ant-Man was caught on camera, pleading with his coach to sub him back in the game. By the end of the third quarter, Anthony had already made five 3-point shots. He only needed two more to eclipse the record.

Malik Beasley saw the trending video on X, formerly Twitter, and couldn't help but react to Anthony Edwards' enthusiasm.

"Damn you can have it 😂," Beasley wrote.

Anthony Edwards explodes in the final regular-season game against the Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves' regular season has come to a close after beating the Utah Jazz 116-105 on Sunday. It was a monstrous scoring performance by Anthony Edwards, as he did all that he could to crush the Jazz. Edwards proved that he's ready for the 2025 NBA Playoffs finishing with 43 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

Aside from his scorching hot performance on Sunday, Edwards broke Malik Beasley's record for having the most 3-pointers made this season with a total of 320. Ant-Man made seven 3-point shots to eclipse Beasley.

Assisting Edwards in securing the win for the Wolves were Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. Both Gobert and Randle had double-double performances. Rudy added 19 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. As for Julius, he put up 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now set to face the LA Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. It'll be interesting to see how Anthony Edwards will fare against the new trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. While the Wolves may have a size advantage over the Lakers, LA's offensive skillset could overwhelm Minnesota.

