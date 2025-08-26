  • home icon
Malik Beasley hit with shock twist as latest development makes his gambling case even murkier

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 26, 2025 13:04 GMT
Malik Beasley hit with shock twist in gambling case
Malik Beasley hit with shock twist in gambling case (Credits: Getty)

The gambling case attached to Malik Beasley continues to develop as a new twist puts the NBA guard back in law enforcement’s crosshairs. On Thursday, Shams Charania reported that Beasley was no longer a target in the gambling probe launched by the FBI.

This led many to believe that Beasley had been cleared and could now go back to being one of the NBA’s top 3-point shooters. Unfortunately, a new report from Front Office Sports states that while Beasley is no longer a “target,” he remains a “subject” of the investigation and could face charges.

According to the report, Malik Beasley’s lawyers have acknowledged that the situation still carries the risk of their client going to prison.

