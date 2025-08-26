Malik Beasley hit with shock twist as latest development makes his gambling case even murkier

The gambling case attached to Malik Beasley continues to develop as a new twist puts the NBA guard back in law enforcement’s crosshairs. On Thursday, Shams Charania reported that Beasley was no longer a target in the gambling probe launched by the FBI.This led many to believe that Beasley had been cleared and could now go back to being one of the NBA’s top 3-point shooters. Unfortunately, a new report from Front Office Sports states that while Beasley is no longer a “target,” he remains a “subject” of the investigation and could face charges.According to the report, Malik Beasley’s lawyers have acknowledged that the situation still carries the risk of their client going to prison.