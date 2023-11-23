"Malik Beasley just pissed SO many people off": Fans annihilate Milwaukee Bucks star as late 3-Pt shot destroys several bets

Malik Beasley hoisted a non-bearing three-point attempt with 0.3 seconds left in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. Boston was on its way to a 119-113 win over their fellow Eastern Conference powerhouse. Beasley’s shot, which went in as the buzzer sounded, made it 119-116. The Celtics were -6, -5.5 or -5 favorites leading into the game.

Beasley’s bucket meant that those who had their bets on the Celtics lost. The three-pointer allowed the Bucks to cover the aforementioned spreads. The groans of those who saw the shot go in could be heard at TD Garden.

Fans quickly reacted to Malik Beasley’s late bucket:

“malik beasley just pissed SO many people off LMAOO IM CRYING I KNOW SOMEBODY MAD AF”

Basketball fans who had their money on Boston must be screaming in disbelief after Beasley scored a triple. But, if blame has to be passed, the Celtics should get a majority of that. They were comfortably ahead for most of the game. Jayson Tatum and teammates had a 21-point lead at halftime. Boston had a commanding 108-91 advantage after Jaylen Brown’s layup with 5:42 left in the game.

Entering the last two minutes, the Celtics still clung to a 112-102 edge. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to quit and mounted a last-ditch rally. The closest they got was 114-111 after Damian Lillard hit a step-back three-pointer over Brown with 43.2 seconds left in the game. Lillar had another shot to cut the lead to two points later but muffed his dunk.

Jayson Tatum’s three free throws in the last 21.2 seconds in the game gave the Boston Celtics the hard-earned victory. Jrue Holiday’s two freebies with 3.7 seconds looked like the final shot of the game before Malik Beasley decided to make things interesting.

Malik Beasley and the Milwaukee Bucks could start another winning streak after losing to the Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks were on a five-game winning run when they ran into the Boston Celtics and lost. Despite the defeat, they were right there in the end and lost late. They could start a new winning streak if they sustain their form.

Milwaukee’s next five games will be at home against the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers, before going on the road. After visits to Miami and Chicago, they will have their next seven games in front of their home fans.

During that stretch, the Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the Wizards, Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit, teams with four of the worst records in the NBA. They will also face the struggling Chicago Bulls twice. Games against the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic are winnable.

After the loss to the Boston Celtics, they could start another mini-run to improve their record.