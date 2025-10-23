  • home icon
  Basketball
  Malik Beasley
  Malik Beasley's Gambling Investigation Takes New Turn After Terry Rozier's Arrest Shakes The NBA

Malik Beasley's Gambling Investigation Takes New Turn After Terry Rozier's Arrest Shakes The NBA

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 23, 2025 12:57 GMT
Malik Beasley
Malik Beasley's Gambling Investigation Takes New Turn After Terry Rozier's Arrest (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with a gambling investigation, similar to the one Malik Beasley landed in trouble for in June.

According to reports, Rozier was arrested at a hotel in Orlando after his activity on betting sites was flagged as suspicious. 30 wagers taking the under on his points were reportedly placed by a professional bettor within 46 minutes in 2023.

While Rozier faces legal issues, Malik Beasley is not out of the woods either. According to Pablo Torre, the former Detroit Pistons guard’s fate depends on the Department of Justice after the NBA cleared him for betting on another sport.

The FBI previously investigated the guard after naming him as a target in a gambling probe launched in June. In August, Shams Charania reported that Beasley had been cleared and was removed from law enforcement’s target list.

It was later reported that Beasley remained a “subject” of the FBI's gambling investigation and could still face charges.

According to Front Office Sport’s report from August on Beasley’s investigation, his lawyers have also acknowledged that he could still be charged. Following Rozier's arrest, fans eagerly await updates on Malik Beasley's situation.

Malik Beasley’s future is still up in the air amid a gambling investigation

Malik Beasley made 82 appearances for the Pistons last season, averaging 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He ended the season as one of the league’s most efficient 3-point shooters, making 41.6% of his 9.3 attempts from long range.

Despite possessing a skill valued by every team in the league, Beasley finds himself without a team in the 2025-26 season. Teams have been hesitant to take a chance on the shooting guard, even though he is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

Many teams in the NBA would be more than willing to add Beasley to their roster if his legal troubles are taken care of. While Beasley waits to learn his fate, Terry Rozier’s time with the Miami Heat could be over.

The team was already in a tight spot after losing Tyler Herro ahead of its season opener and will now be without a key backcourt player.

Edited by Sameer Khan
