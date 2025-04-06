Malik Beasley's girlfriend Natalia Garibotto drops 5-word reaction as Pistons guard joins Steph Curry & Co in exclusive 3-point club

Malik Beasley's girlfriend, Natalia Garibotto, dropped a five-word reaction as the Pistons guard etched his name in history alongside Steph Curry and others. On Saturday, Garibotto shared a post from the Pistons' Instagram handle celebrating Beasley's induction in history as the fifth player to have more than 300 3-pointers in a single season.

Garibotto expressed pride in her boyfriend's latest career achievement, writing:

"My baby made history tonight."

Beasley's gf shares her reaction to the Pistons guard making history. (Credits: @nataagataa/Instagram)

The guard achieved this milestone on Saturday in the Pistons' 109–103 loss against the Grizzlies. Beasley has been an indispensable asset for the Pistons in their successful run this season.

He and Cade Cunnigham have transformed the Pistons from a 14-68 team to a 43-35 team that now holds the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are likely to make the playoffs without participating in the play-in tournament.

Beasley is averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from the field and 41.6% from deep. Other players apart from Curry and Beasly who have accomplished the feat of scoring more than 300 3-pointers in a single season are 2018 MVP James Harden, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and three-time All-Star Anthony Edwards.

Malik Beasley's girlfriend Natalia Garibotto dances to Brazilian beats in latest post

On Wednesday, Malik Beasley's girlfriend, Natalia Garibotto, shared a video of herself dancing to Brazilian beats on her Instagram handle. The gaming Twitch streamer shared her thoughts on the video in the caption, writing:

"Brazilian, duh."

The video shows the COD: Warzone streamer dancing in front of a mirror to the beats with a white coffee mug in one hand and her phone in the other to record the video. Beasley's girlfriend is a popular figure in the gaming world, boasting over 63,000 followers on Twitch and over 3 million followers on Instagram.

Beasley started dating the social media influencer and game streamer sometime in March. The Pistons guard was in the headlines earlier this year after his former wife, Montana Yao, filed for divorce in an L.A. court.

The reason for the divorce is listed as "irreconcilable differences." However, Beasley accepted cheating on Yao in 2020 with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa. Yao had filed for a divorce but withdrew her application after Beasley apologized for his actions.

