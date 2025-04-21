Malik Beasley's girlfriend Natalia Garibotto, who went viral of Pope Francis IG scandal, pays bold tribute after death

Over the past month, Malik Beasley has gotten romantically involved with Instagram model Natalia Garibotto. As the postseason is just getting underway, the girlfriend of the veteran guard took the time to react to the latest world news.
Following a months long battle with respitory illness, Pope Francis died Monday morning at the age of 88. This ends a 12-year run for him as the face of the Catholic Churs, first taking the position in March of 2013.
Pope Francis had his ups and downs during his time at The Vatican, with one of his lowlights coming in 2020. He was caught up in an Instagram scandal when it came out that he was liking the photos of models on the social media platform. Among the people whose pictures he liked was Beasley's girlfriend.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Malik Beasley's girlfriend Natalia Garibotto makes post in honor of Pope Francis
Given her connection to Pope Francis, Malik Beasley's girlfriend was one of many to react to the tragic news. She put a collage on her Instagram story of the fallen Pope alongside the picture he liked over five years ago.
"REST IN PARADISE MY FRIEND," Garibotto wrote.
Garibotto has built up a massive fanbase on Instagram, as she currently sits with over three million followers on the platform.
Pistons Fan? Check out the latest Detroit Pistons depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.