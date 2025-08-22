Malik Beasley’s NBA gambling scandal takes stunning turn as legal team confirms stance

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 22, 2025 12:38 GMT
Malik Beasley&rsquo;s NBA gambling scandal takes a stunning turn
Malik Beasley’s NBA gambling scandal takes a stunning turn (Credits: Getty)

Malik Beasley’s gambling scandal has taken a shocking turn as Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the former Detroit Pistons guard is no longer being targeted in the FBI’s gambling probe. According to reports from June, the FBI launched a wire fraud investigation of Beasley related to gambling and prop bets.

Ad

The NBA guard has been widely criticized on social media since these reports emerged. After months of investigations, Beasley is no longer a target for law enforcement.

“Malik Beasley’s attorneys told ESPN that they had extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York and were informed Beasley is not being considered the target after allegations regarding gambling,” Charania wrote on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now that he has been cleared, Beasley is expected to generate significant interest in free agency, being one of the league’s top shooters last season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications