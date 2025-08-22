Malik Beasley’s NBA gambling scandal takes stunning turn as legal team confirms stance

Malik Beasley’s gambling scandal has taken a shocking turn as Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the former Detroit Pistons guard is no longer being targeted in the FBI’s gambling probe. According to reports from June, the FBI launched a wire fraud investigation of Beasley related to gambling and prop bets.The NBA guard has been widely criticized on social media since these reports emerged. After months of investigations, Beasley is no longer a target for law enforcement.“Malik Beasley’s attorneys told ESPN that they had extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York and were informed Beasley is not being considered the target after allegations regarding gambling,” Charania wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow that he has been cleared, Beasley is expected to generate significant interest in free agency, being one of the league’s top shooters last season.