Malik Beasley's new IG model girlfriend Natalia Garibotto reacts to his fired-up Pistons post

The Detroit Pistons continue to exceed expectations this season.

They went from setting a new record for the most consecutive losses in the regular season to being a playoff-caliber team, and they've had some big wins over contenders this season.

Notably, Malik Beasley has been a steady contributor to this success. So far, he's averaged 16.2 points on 43.7% shooting, including 42.2% from the 3-point line.

That's why, following his team's big win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, he hyped up fans with an Instagram post:

"hi 👋🏾 welcome to my everyday hustle 🖤," he captioned the post, and he shared several pictures and videos of his everyday life and his play on the court.

It didn't take long before his girlfriend, Instagram model and gamer Natalia Garibotto, reacted to the post and gave him some love.

Via Malik Beasley's IG

Beasley's relationship with Garibotto went public recently, shortly after his former partner, Montana Yao, reportedly filed for separation due to "irreconcilable differences."

The Pistons might lose Malik Beasley in free agency

Beasley has been instrumental in the Pistons' turnaround. The Pistons got him on a one-year deal, and he's not eligible to sign an extension right now.

That's why Pistons beat writer Aaron Kellerstrass believes the team will have a tough time retaining him beyond this season.

In his latest column, he pointed out that the Pistons will have to spend big bucks to extend their young core, so money might be tight in the future:

"With Cade Cunningham’s max extension kicking in next year, and both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren eligible for their own extensions next summer, the Pistons’ payroll is about to go up," wrote Kellerstrass.

Beasley is a 40+% 3-point shooter, and with the way he's played this season, multiple teams will come up knocking and making him a very lucrative offer:

"Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr. and now Dennis Schroder have all played big roles for the Pistons this season, but all three are free agents that will be difficult to retain. This is especially true of Beasley, who is going to have his suitors," he added.

He seems to be thriving under J.B. Bickerstaff's tutelage and the Pistons should try to keep the band together if possible. Then again, with the financial constraints that come with the new CBA, it might not be realistic.

