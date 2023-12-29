Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao flaunts her $29,598 Slingshot SL - Miami Blue sports car on Instagram

Malik Beasley is having a quality season with the Milwaukee Bucks, following his one year with the LA Lakers. Recently, his wife, model Montana Yao, shared pictures of her $29,598 Slingshot SL - Miami Blue sports car via Instagram. The images showcase just how sleek the vehicle is. It has garnered over 1007 likes with the caption, "If who I am offends you, don't feel sorry."

The sports car houses an engine type of Prostar 2.0L 4 Cylinder while having a multiport injected fuel system with a 91 or higher fuel type, as per Slingshot's website. The vehicle has a peak power of 178 HP @ 8,500 RPM and a peak torque of 120 ft lbs @ 5,500 RPM.

Moreover, it also has a power-to-weight ratio of 9.3 lb/hp, a rev limit (RPM) of 8,500 RPM and a valve train of DOHC.

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's relationship

Originally, the couple met back in 2018 and had their first child together, Makai, on March 16, 2019, as per US Weekly's Meredith Nardino. They married in March 2020. However, things started to get complicated around December 2020 when Montana Yao filed for a divorce after finding out about Malik Beasley's infidelity.

Back on Nov. 23, 2020, Larsa Pippen was photographed holding hands with Malik Beasley when the two were in Miami, leading to the situation becoming trending. Yao felt betrayed by the whole situation as she even mentioned, "Wow ... I don't even know this man," as she posted on her Instagram story.

However, the former LA Lakers guard ended his brief relationship with Larsa Pippen in May 2021 and apologized to Montana Yao via an Instagram post:

"I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months," Beasley said. "My head wasn't where it was supposed to be ... I was looking for more when it was right here the whole time. I'm telling the world and you that there's nobody like you for me. ... I ain't looking to be judged, I'm looking for forgiveness."

"To forgive me for hurting my family," Beasley added, "the way I did. At the end of the day I'm a lover boy and I miss holding ya'll and loving ya'll. I love you Kai Kai."

Following his apology post on Instagram, the couple got back together and even had another child on Nov. 11, 2022, a daughter this time around.