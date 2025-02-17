Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao unfollows Pistons guard on IG and deletes all their pics together

Since signing with the Detroit Pistons last offseason, Malik Beasley is putting up some of the best numbers of his pro career. While things are going well for him on the court, his off-court life might be going through a rough patch.

In March 2020, Beasley married Montana Yao. The couple had their first child together a year before and she gave birth again two years after tying the knot.

Beasley and Yao have had some tough times and could be amid another spat. It was recently discovered that she deleted all of their photos on Instagram and she is no longer following him.

Montana Yao no longer following Malik Beasley

The Pistons guard is also not following his wife on the social media platform. While this might indicate the two have split, there have been no official reports that they are not together anymore.

Beasley no longer following his wife on Instagram

Beasley is in his ninth NBA season, now in Detroit following a one-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. The journeyman guard has been one of the top 3-point shooters in the league this campaign. Beasley is second in made threes behind Anthony Edwards and shooting 41.8% from deep on nine attempts per game.

Fans react to Malik Beasley and Montana Yao no longer following each other on Instagram

While nothing is confirmed regarding the status of Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's relationship, fans have already started chiming in. They flooded the comment section of her recent Instagram post.

On Saturday, Yao shared photos of her in white lingerie with the caption "Lover girl." The comment section featured several fans saying they didn't understand how the NBA veteran let her go.

Reaction No. 1

Reaction No. 2

Reaction No. 3

"Malik fumbled this AGAIN, make it make sense," a fan commented.

"Beas fumbled this!?!" one fan wrote.

"Malik fumbled this," another fan wrote.

This is not the first time Beasley has made waves with his off-court life. In December 2020, the former LA Lakers guard found himself in the headlines for being connected to Larsa Pippen.

At the time, Beasley and Yao had only been married for nine months. She was caught off guard when photos circulated online of her husband holding hands with Pippen in public.

The couple managed to get past that situation, and have since remained together. However, their recent online activity suggests things might be on the rocks again.

Beasley is in the middle of the All-Star break before returning to work and helping the Pistons make a push for the playoffs.

