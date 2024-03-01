Malik Beasley set to launch his shoe line in collaboration with $1,400,000,000 worth footwear brand

Playing in his 10th season and fifth NBA team, Malik Beasley has adjusted well to his new role with the Milwaukee Bucks. Aside from this, he is also set to launch his signature shoe line, Beasley 1, in collaboration with Xtep, a company worth $1,400,000,000. The sneakers are expected to be released this year.

Beasley was recently interviewed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo on his "Thanalysis" podcast. He said he was ecstatic about launching his signature shoe line and thanked Xtep.

"It's coming out this year, the Beasley 1," Beasley said. "I signed with Xtep a year ago and the reason being is that I felt like I could go my own direction. Get to go to China every year, go in that market and also I got my first shoe already so it's a blessing and I'm very thankful for Xtep and what they've done for me."

Former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin is also a part of the Xtep shoe brand family. He partnered with Xstep in November 2020 to release the Xtep JLin One.

Malik Beasley wore a pair of Xtep sneakers in the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest

Malik Beasley made his career debut during the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest. However, he didn't have the best night, as his fellow Milwaukee Bucks teammate Damian Lillard showed out and took the trophy home.

Beasley had shown up to the competition wearing a pair of Xtep Lingren 1.0 Customs with a blue colorway.

Ahead of the release of his Xtep Beasley 1 this year, the Milwaukee Bucks guard wanted to show out a pair of sneakers from his shoe brand. Be that as it may, Beasley finished his 3-point contest run with 20 points, the lowest in the competition. His elimination was certain when he came up short in converting two of the three money balls.

Moreover, Beasley is shooting 45.3% this year from beyond the arc with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he came up short of replicating the same statistical success in the contest.