Malik Beasley shares upbeat clip as gambling scandal looms over $42M Pistons contract

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. He is accused of allegedly placing bets on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-2024 season.

With fans and the media all talking about the allegation, Beasley appeared unbothered. He took to his Instagram Story on Monday to post a video of himself in the gym. He appears to be chilling with music playing in the background.

Malik Beasley/Instagram @mbeasy5

The investigation, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday, began after a prominent U.S. sportsbook detected unusual betting patterns on Beasley's statistics.

This was particularly in a January 31, 2024, game against the Portland Trail Blazers, where the odds on Beasley recording fewer than 2.5 rebounds shifted significantly before the game.

The league confirmed its cooperation with federal prosecutors. Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, highlighted that his client has not been charged with a crime and is entitled to the same presumption of innocence as everyone else under the constitution.

Malik Beasley’s contract talks paused amid federal gambling investigation

Malik Beasley was reportedly in talks to extend his contract with the Detroit Pistons. However, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, talks of a new three-year, $42 million contract have been put on hold.

“Beasley and the Pistons were in serious talks on a new three-year, $42 million contract to bring the free agent sharpshooter back to Detroit, but now talks are on pause, sources said,” Charania reported.

Last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 41.6 percent from the 3-point range and 43.0% overall in 82 games.

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) fires up the crowd in the first half against the New York Knicks during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Beasley won’t be the first player to be investigated for gambling activities. Former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter was banned from the league for life in April 2024 for violating gambling rules.

