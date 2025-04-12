Malik Beasley slaps Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hand after Bucks superstar’s “Shimmy” taunt rubs him the wrong way

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley got into a heated moment when the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Antetokounmpo mimicked Beasley's signature shimmy celebration in front of him, which the Pistons guard did not appreciate.

Ad

During the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo got a clean block on Malik Beasley, who attempted to cut down the lead with a 3-point shot. Giannis felt proud of his defense and couldn't help but taunt Malik with Beasley's signature shimmy.

Beasley didn't appreciate the gesture and tried to walk away from the Greek Freak. However, Giannis did try to shake hands with Malik to probably try to diffuse the situation. Unfortunately, Beasley didn't feel any genuineness behind the handshake and slapped Antetokounmpo's hand away.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo then retaliated by insisting on still shaking Malik Beasley's hand despite the Pistons guard expressing disinterest. The two players then got into a heated argument, with Giannis doing the finger wag at Malik. The referees then got involved to stop the verbal altercation and gave Antetokounmpo and Beasley technical fouls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. It appears that Giannis Antetokounmpo is already in his playoff form as he led the Bucks to a 125-119 victory in a dominant fashion. The Greek Freak put up a triple-double performance to seal the game for his team.

Ad

Giannis added 32 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Had he put up a triple-double in his last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, it would've been Antetokounmpo's fifth consecutive triple-double performance since April 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nevertheless, it's still impressive how Giannis put up four out of five triple-double outings.

Assisting Giannis Antetokounmpo to secure the win for the Bucks was Bobby Portis. Milwaukee's big man had a double-double outing, adding 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. and Brook Lopez also did all that they could to provide numbers on offense. Porter Jr. had 16 points while Lopez added 15 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks now only have one more game remaining in their regular season. They are set to face the Detroit Pistons once again on Sunday. Winning or losing the matchup wouldn't matter as the Bucks already secured the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference for the upcoming 2025 NBA Playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More