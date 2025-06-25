Malika Andrews opens up about why hosting the NBA draft is unlike any other assignment: "About a dream coming true"

The NBA draft is one of the most anticipated events in the basketball world. The youngsters look forward to getting a chance to live their dreams, the teams look forward to getting their hands on the next superstar, while the veteran players look forward to the arrival of young talents who will take on the torch from them.

The excitement around the draft is felt by every person involved in the process, whether it be the prospects, the league or the media covering it. ESPN's Malika Andrews spoke with People on Wednesday and described the day as the one where "dreams come true."

In her interview, the ESPN reporter spoke about her experience in facilitating the highly anticipated event.

"It's just about a dream coming true,” Andrews told People. “That’s why it’s one of my favorite assignments ... For a lot of these young [people], it's the moment that they have been working toward their entire life and they get to share that with the people that mean the most to them, who helped them get there."

This year, the NBA draft is headlined by Cooper Flagg as the top prospect. The Dallas Mavericks stunned the world last month when they beat all odds to receive the first pick in the upcoming draft.

The Mavs are likely going to draft Flagg as the first pick. Flagg visited the franchise earlier this month, and he was also reported to be meeting with the team's players and officials in steakhouses.

However, until Adam Silver calls the Blue Devil's star on the podium, he is still a prospect. The other prospects on this year's draft class are also interesting, with names like Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe dominating the projections after Flagg.

When and where is the 2025 NBA Draft?

The 2025 NBA draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be a two-day event, held from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26.

How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft?

This year's NBA draft coverage will start from 8:00 p.m. ET on both nights and will be available on ABC and ESPN. ABC will cover only the first round, while ESPN will have the full coverage.

The online streams for the event will be available on the ESPN app, Sling and YouTube TV.

