"Mama there goes that man": Karl-Anthony Towns comically embraces Anthony Edwards with Mark Jackson's staple comment

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been on too many ESPN NBA broadcasts over the years that they can now easily mimic former commentator Mark Jackson and his famous quote:

"Mama, there goes that man!"

While Jackson would be dearly missed in the broadcast panel after a recent shakeup to the ESPN crew, Towns may have made sure that he will still be remembered, especially with his iconic one-liner.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Karl-Anthony Towns received the Best Player of the Game award. He lauded Anthony Edwards' efforts by using the same legendary five words from Mark Jackson:

"That's the man right here ... Mama, there goes that man!"

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards connive as Timberwolves down Pelicans

Karl-Anthony Towns has all the reasons to praise Anthony Edwards on Saturday night. After all, Edwards' impact on the floor for the Timberwolves was significant.

Edwards had the best plus-minus for the Timberwolves in their 121-120 win against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. He had a plus-13, which means the Timberwolves outscored the Pelicans by 13 in the 30 minutes he was in the game.

The finishing touches, though, belonged to Towns, who scored the game-winning basket with five seconds left as Minnesota crawled back from 14 points down with eight minutes left to steal a road win at New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram had a chance to preserve the victory for the New Orleans Pelicans despite the late collapse but missed a fadeaway jumper at the final horn.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Minnesota Timberwolves, who tied the Denver Nuggets atop the Northwest Division at 9-3, with 29 points on 10-of-11 field goals, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Edwards added 23 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, three rebounds, and four assists. Rudy Gobert, meanwhile, made 17 points off 5-of-7 field goals, 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals.

Ingram led the Pelicans, who fell to 6-7, with 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal. Zion Williamson was given a day off but suited up for the game.