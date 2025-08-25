  • home icon
  • "Mamba is one of my idols" - Kevin Durant silences heckler by highlighting scoring dominance against Kobe Bryant 

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 25, 2025 13:08 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Kevin Durant set the record straight - Source: Imagn

After years of failure and heartbreak, Team USA turned to Kobe Bryant to bring back their dominance and competitive fire. Bryant, considered a lone wolf among his NBA colleagues at the time, inspired and led by example, showing his unmatched work ethic and letting them know what they needed to do to be great.

However, as much as he is loved and respected him, Kevin Durant wanted to set the record straight. He clapped back at a fan using a clip of Bryant's late-game heroics in a gold medal game as an example to claim why Kobe was a better scorer than KD.

"Mamba is one of my idols, I love him but I averaged at least 20 a game in gold medal games. Had a 30 piece nugget with Kobe on the floor actually. History lessons aren’t a sign of insecurity, you choosing to forget is!! Have a Good day Jakob," Durant responded.

The fan responded to Durant's comment and took a jibe at the two-time NBA Champion, saying he doesn't have the "mental capacity" of a Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan.

Durant averages 26.0 points per game in Olympic gold medal games, scoring 30 in 2012 and 2016, 29 in 2020, and 15 in 2024.

Kevin Durant will get an extension soon

Durant remains one of the best players in the league. That's why the Houston Rockets want to keep him around for the long run and will sign him to an extension soon, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst:

“The Rockets and Durant have had discussions about a new contract and there is belief they will come to terms, sources said, but they’ve yet to come to an agreement," Windhorst wrote.
While he's not expected to carry the scoring load on his own, the Rockets view him as the missing piece in their championship puzzle:

"Durant, like James, is no longer viewed as a centerpiece, as Houston builds around a young core of players it acquired through the draft," Windhorst added. “The Rockets view Durant as a final component, a veteran who graduates them into true contender status."

Durant averaged 26.6 points on 52.7% from the floor and 43.0% from beyond the arc last season and adding one of the most efficient three-level scorers in NBA history to a team that was already tough and on the rise could be a game-changing move by the Rockets.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

