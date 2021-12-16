“Man I don’t know what I was even doing” - LeBron James gives a funny response after a friend commends him for his athletic dunk against Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James helped the LA Lakers defeat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night 107-104 in overtime. Austin Reaves was the hero for the Lakers after hitting the game-winning three-point shot with 0.9 seconds left on the clock. However, one particular play (by LBJ) in the third quarter stood out and James had no explanation for it.

With 5:04 left in the third, James was fouled by Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber near the three-point line. The King continued the play and dropped a crazy-looking dunk that did not count. It was an amazing dunk wherein LeBron looked like he was going for a layup, stopped midair and decided to dunk the basketball.

Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, who were calling the game, were amazed by the dunk. It was truly a gravity-defying dunk, but it's even more impressive because LeBron James is almost 37 years old. He will officially turn 37 on December 30th.

One of the people who was also stunned by the play is Romeo Travis, a teammate of LeBron at St. Vincent-St.Mary High School. Travis, who played years of pro ball overseas, shared the video on his Instagram and told James to quit playing at his age.

LeBron James seems to have no idea how he did the dunk and went on to reshare Travis' post on his Instagram account, captioned:

"MAN I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT I WAS DOING"

It wasn't the only play in the game involving LeBron James that had a lot of people talking. James called for goaltending on Jalen Brunson's shot with 7:20 left in the first quarter. It looked like a clean block, but what's more amazing was James' vertical at his age.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp LeBron James got UP for this block attempt ⬆️🚫



LeBron James help LA Lakers defeat Dallas Mavericks for their 16th win of the season

The LA Lakers improved to a record 16-13 after their 107-104 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. LeBron James led the Lakers with 24 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Russell Westbrook had a near triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Anthony Davis added 20 points and 12 rebounds. But it was rookie guard Austin Reaves who came out as the Lakers' hero with a game-winning three-point shot.

Reaves hit the game winner with 0.9 seconds left to give the Lakers the win. He finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. The 23-year-old undrafted rookie was splashed with water by LeBron James and his Lakers teammates as a part of the celebration at the end of the game.

ESPN @espn AUSTIN REAVES WINS IT FOR THE LAKERS IN OT 😱 AUSTIN REAVES WINS IT FOR THE LAKERS IN OT 😱 https://t.co/Ve55NKRdrN

The game winner was Reaves' fifth three-point shot of the game. It was the only basket by a Lakers player not named LeBron James, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook in overtime. The Lakers had a lot of trust in Reaves, who rewarded it by making the perfect shot at a crucial juncture in the game.

It could be a momentum-building shot for the Lakers as they have now won three straight games. They will head to Minnesota and Chicago before returning home to the newly-named Crypto.com Arena.

