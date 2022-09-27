“Man, I got some special kids; I wouldn’t trade that in for nothing in the world” - LeBron James dotes on his kids as he talks about his recent Sports Illustrated cover with them

As LA Lakers superstar LeBron James prepares to enter his 20th NBA season, he also took a look at other milestones in his career. Speaking to the Spectrum SportsNet crew, James addressed the feeling of sharing the cover of Sports Illustrated with his kids, Bronny and Bryce.

James has dominated the league for a very long time. Considering the hype he generated in his high school days, he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in his senior year.

20 years on, James finds himself on the cover again. This time, however, he was joined by his sons Bronny and Bryce.

Guru @DrGuru_ LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce on the cover of Sports Illustrated LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce on the cover of Sports Illustrated 🔥 https://t.co/vMy4zNKwPb

When asked about the occasion, James addressed the feeling of sharing the cover with his sons on the Lakers' media day. He said:

"It was just so surreal for me. It was exciting for them to be able to do it. But for me, it was just like sitting there in awe. Sitting there like, 'What the heck is going on?

"This is a moment for me as a dad, a proud dad moment and for us to be able to grace the cover of that 20 years after I was able to do it, it was a pretty cool moment."

LeBron continued:

"When the magazine actually came out and I saw the photos it took me even deeper into like, man, I got some special kids. I wouldn't trade that in for nothing in the world."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! "I'm fully healthy. I've reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body... Today is day 1 of the marathon." -LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! "I'm fully healthy. I've reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body... Today is day 1 of the marathon." - 👑 LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! 💪 https://t.co/rSzcJXmr0X

LeBron also spoke about the development of his younger son Bryce. With Bryce's growth spurt seeing him shoot up to 6'6", the younger James has certainly developed a lot of confidence according to LeBron. He said:

"He know he can't take me yet. But he definitely be talking smack to his older brother."

James suggested that the brothers have pushed each other to be better. With Bryce's growth igniting a competitive fire in Bronny and vice versa, the two share a healthy competitive spirit.

LeBron James hopes to play alongside his sons

LeBron James celebrates a win with his son Bronny

LeBron James has often expressed his desire to play alongside his sons in the NBA. Given the window LeBron has, he finds himself in a unique position to share the court with his older son Bronny.

James, now 37 years old, signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers. Bronny, a senior in high school, could be eligible for the draft as early as next season under new CBA rules.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1M extension, including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, per @wojespn LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1M extension, including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, per @wojespn https://t.co/f6AmRNEOre

The change would allow high schoolers to go straight to the NBA again The NBA and NBPA are “expected to agree on” lowering draft-age eligibility from 19 to 18 in the new CBA, per @ShamsCharania The change would allow high schoolers to go straight to the NBA again The NBA and NBPA are “expected to agree on” lowering draft-age eligibility from 19 to 18 in the new CBA, per @ShamsCharania The change would allow high schoolers to go straight to the NBA again https://t.co/VoBn1opbBX

While the wait for Bryce may be a bit longer, James could still be a dominant force in the league when Bronny becomes eligible for the draft.

With the season tipping off on Oct. 18, LeBron James will continue to pursue a championship with the LA Lakers alongside Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in his season number 20 in the NBA.

