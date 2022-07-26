“Man I swear to god if we trade JB I’m f**king done”, “Nets trying to get their lick back from the fleece the Celtics did on them in 2013” - Fans' comical reactions to Kevin Durant-Celtics rumors

Kevin Durant has been in the headlines since he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. Quite a few teams are believed to be in the mix to snap up the two-time champion. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Boston Celtics are the latest franchise to enter trade talks with the Nets for Durant.

The 33-year-old is one of the best players in the league. Brooklyn certainly knows his abilities and is asking for nothing but a monumental deal in exchange for his services. The Celtics are one team that has the assets to make a deal happen. Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III and Derrick White are the names that have emerged in exchange for Durant.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

The three players mentioned above were all key in the Boston Celtics' run to the NBA Finals last season. Whether these players would be good enough to make a deal for Durant happen remains to be seen. However, this is likely the best deal the Celtics can offer. Wojnarowski reported that Jayson Tatum is off-limits and will not be included in any trade talks.

However, the idea of trading Brown has not been taken well by the Celtics faithful. There were mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Some of them are as follows:

Many Celtics fans are clear they don't want Brown to be included in a trade for Durant. While many believe Durant could make Boston an instant championship contender, they don't want Brown to be part of the trade. That's expected, as the Celtics recently reached the NBA Finals.

Would Kevin Durant be the right fit with Boston Celtics?

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Kevin Durant is one of the most offensively supreme players in the league. His ability to shoot from a 7-feet height makes him a tough player to guard.

Undoubtedly, he has won all the top accolades in the league. However, he still has the desire to win and would want to retire with a few more championships on his resume.

Interestingly, the Celtics handed Durant and the Nets a 4-0 first-round sweep in the 2022 playoffs. The Celtics have a lot of talent, and adding Durant would only make them stronger. Even if they let go of Jaylen Brown, the Durant-Tatum duo could help the Celtics compete for the championship.

However, to let go Durant, the Nets would also expect a few other players as well. That may include the likes of Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Derrick White. Including these players in a trade would make things very difficult for the Celtics.

However, the Nets are clear that any trade for Kevin Durant would happen on their terms. So it all comes down to how serious the Celtics are to acquire Durant. If they want to land the forward, they'll have to make some tough decisions, including letting go their big players.

