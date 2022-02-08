"Man, you must've been really soft" - Former NBA referee Derrick Stafford recalls friendly banter with LeBron James

LA Lakers star LeBron James is one of the best players in the history of the game, but he's got a penchant for complaining to referees. Retired NBA referee Derrick Stafford has shared his experience making calls on superstars such as James and how they handle their complaints.

In an interview with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, Stafford revealed that NBA superstars are not used to being told no. Referees are open to discussing calls, but players have to be respectful.

"Everybody is trying to tell them they're right all of the time, and nobody wants to make them upset. The bottom line is: We're probably the only people that tell them no," Stafford said.

Stafford also told a story about LeBron James during one game, wherein he poked fun at the four-time NBA champion. He brought up James arguing a marginal call, with the veteran referee bringing up James' history as a football player in high school.

"I just said, 'Hey, didn't you play high school football?' He said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Wide receiver, right?' He said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Man, you must've been really soft.' He just started laughing. From that point on, or at least for that game, we got along very well," Stafford said.

It was good banter between Stafford and James. The four-time NBA MVP was indeed a high school football star, even receiving offers from the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks to play in the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout.

Meanwhile, Stafford carved out a 30-year career as an NBA referee, retiring in 2018 and now working as a consultant for the Minnesota Timberwolves. James is in his 19th NBA season, trying to help the LA Lakers make the playoffs.

LeBron James is respectful of referees, says Danny Crawford

LeBron James of the LA Lakers talking to a referee.

LeBron James has a reputation among NBA fans as someone who complains a lot to referees. With James' 6-foot-9, 275-pound frame, it's hard not to get hit every time he attacks the rim. If a foul is not called, James is likely be talking to an official about it.

However, former NBA referee Danny Crawford noted that even though "The King" argues a lot, he's very respectful. Crawford told Fox Sports that James does not say anything wrong when he's complaining. To put that into perspective, James has not been called for a technical foul this season, but was ejected for the second time in his career for a Flagrant Foul 2 on Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons.

"That lets you know how respectful he is. He doesn't go overboard in trying to prove that he's right. There's nothing nasty about what he says," Crawford said.

LeBron James may complain a lot, but he's not alienating officials by calling them names or saying something particulary offensive. He's received only seven technical fouls since the 2017-18 NBA season, with two ejections.

